Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University Reports Findings in Risk Management (Determining the effect of urbanization on flood hazard zones in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, using flood hazard index and multi-criteria decision analysis): Risk Management

Study Findings from Mangosuthu University of Technology Advance Knowledge in Social Science (National Health Insurance pilot phase and service delivery evaluation in rural areas of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa): Science – Social Science
-- Current study results on social science have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The South African national department of the health system is piloting the. National Health Insurance. (NHI).”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Mangosuthu...
Findings from China Agricultural University in the Area of Agricultural Insurance Described (Deep Edge Enhancement-based Semantic Segmentation Network for Farmland Segmentation With Satellite Imagery): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance is the subject of a report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The participation of insured smallholders and involvement of related requirements have been emerging and increasing with the popularization and promotion of agricultural insurance. Compared with traditional field surveys, remote sensing and deep learning technologies, with their rapid development in recent years, have provided an automatic and effective means for underwriting control in the agricultural insurance industry.”
Kindai University Faculty of Medicine Reports Findings in Osteoporosis (Real-world effectiveness of anti-osteoporosis medications for the prevention of incident hip and clinical vertebral fractures in patients on long-term glucocorticoid …): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Osteoporosis
-- New research on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Osteoporosis is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Early initiation of anti-osteoporosis medications (AOMs) is recommended for patients on long-term glucocorticoid (GC) therapy. This study aimed to clarify the real-world effectiveness of AOMs against incident hip and vertebral fractures in patients undergoing GC therapy using the nationwide health insurance claims database of.
NUTEX HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Explanatory Note On. April 1, 2022. (the...
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments in Digital Healthcare Driving Growth
The global care management solutions market is expected to grow from $11.85 billion. ) of 18.6%. The care management solutions market is expected to grow to. The main types of components in care management solutions are software and services. The services refer to a comprehensive suite of services and activities that help patients with chronic or complex conditions manage their health. The care management solutions are delivered via on-premises and cloud-based methods that are used in several applications such as disease management, case management, and utilization management. It is employed in hospitals and clinics, accountable care organizations (ACOs), health insurance providers, and other end users.
Patent Issued for Methods and systems for managing delegates for secure account fund transfers (USPTO 11489842): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11489842, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Russell, Ryan Thomas (. San Antonio, TX. , US). This patent was filed on. December 27, 2019. and was...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for switching between communication channels using secure healthcare communication system (USPTO 11489871): Lifewire Corp
-- A patent by the inventors Marvici, Chaitanya ( Toronto , CA), Rosen, Howard (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Care providers, such as healthcare providers, doctors, nurses, physicians, parents, social workers, or other similar providers of care, must often communicate frequently with those receiving their care (i.e. care receivers such as patients, elderly persons, children, or other users that may receive care or assistance from a care provider). These care providers are often tasked with following up with their care receivers, checking on their status, receiving updates, and providing reminders and/or other messages related to the care receivers’ care. Further, at times care receivers may need reminder messages from their care providers for various reasons, for example, to follow up with the care receivers on how they are reacting to a prescribed medicine, to schedule an annual checkup appointment, or to check a care receivers health, etc.
Patent Issued for Automated platform provisioning system (USPTO 11489926): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Nigro,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11489926 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In some cases, an enterprise might want provide a computer platform to let employees, customers, etc. access various services. For example, a computer platform might include a web component, an application component, a database component, etc. that provide access to business information and/or allow for business information to be updated. Typically, an Information Technology (“IT”) employee of the enterprise will determine the various components required to support a new computer platform. The IT employee might then request that sufficient hardware resources be provided to support these components. Note that this request might actually comprise several individual requests (e.g., one for a web server, another one for an application server, etc.), each of which might need individual approvals, review, etc. Moreover, the IT employee (or another user) might then need to configure the various components and/or hardware resources to ensure that the elements work together properly to create the desired platform. Such an approach, however, can be a time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone task-especially when a substantial number of potential platforms (of varying types and/or different functionality) need to be supported.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Delaware Life Insurance Company. of. New York. (DLNY) (. New York, NY. ). DLNY is being placed under review with negative...
New Kidney Failure Findings from Brown University School of Public Health Described (Medicaid Expansion and Medicare-Financed Hospitalizations Among Adult Patients With Incident Kidney Failure): Kidney Diseases and Conditions – Kidney Failure
-- Current study results on kidney failure have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Importance: Although Medicare provides health insurance coverage for most patients with kidney failure in the US, Medicare beneficiaries who initiate dialysis without supplemental coverage are exposed to substantial out-of-pocket costs. The availability of expanded Medicaid coverage under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) for adults with kidney failure may improve access to care and reduce Medicare-financed hospitalizations after dialysis initiation.”
Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects
Energetic Insurance and Rabobank work to expand Redaptive's diverse customer base with credit insurance to support. -based Energy-as-a-Service provider of energy-saving and energy-generating equipment, has announced the start of a three-company partnership designed to enhance its capability to promote a 1,000+-site portfolio of energy efficiency projects and support future pipeline development.
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
WTW and The Nature Conservancy launch first ever coral reef insurance policy in the U.S.
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, and. first ever coral reef insurance policy. The policy will provide money for rapid coral reef repair and restoration across Hawai'i immediately following hurricane or tropical storm damage. " With...
Global Atlantic Financial Group: Paula Nelson Joins New Annuity Advisory Board Established By LIMRA And LOMA
NEW YORK , Nov. 19 (TNSper) -- Global Atlantic Financial Group , a U.S. -focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, issued the following news release on. ("Global Atlantic"), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced that. , Managing Director,...
Patent Issued for System and method for adjusting an interior configuration of a vehicle in response to a vehicular accident (USPTO 11485254): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Christensen, Scott T. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11485254, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from...
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%. The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Late last month, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate…
The recession does not seem to want to arrive
One indicator after another warns that the U.S. economy, the most powerful in the world, should decline. If anything, what has happened is, as in Mexico, the economy has accelerated in the third quarter of 2022 over the previous two quarters. In trying to explain the unusual resilience the U.S. economy has shown in the face of resurgent inflation, the Federal Reserve's…
October prices: Inflation trajectory a little better
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Much of the drop in consumer commodity prices was offset by another large increase in services prices, albeit a smaller one than in the prior month. Shelter costs accelerated, as the lagged impacts of surging house prices and rental costs continue to work their way into the CPI.
Ford Insurance Agency Offers Tailored House Insurance in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma: Ford Insurance Agency aims at providing insurance coverage customized to the requirements of its clients.
Shawnee, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2022 -- Ford Insurance Agency has been providing risk management solutions since 1963. They are particularly renowned for offering the. is an independent insurance agency. It is committed to providing high-quality coverage, affordable rates, and dedicated support to each client. Today, a wide range of...
