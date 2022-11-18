ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers at Rockets: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It’s been a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season for the young Houston Rockets, who played 11 of their first 15 games on the road. But after emerging victorious on Wednesday in Dallas, they’ll have an opportunity to put together a winning streak for the first time when Indiana visits Toyota Center on Friday night.

It’s also the start of a four-game homestand for the Rockets, who are finally seeing the schedule start to even out.

Like the Rockets, Indiana was supposed to be a rebuilding team, as well. But the Pacers, who enter with six wins in their last eight games, have overachieved all expectations — thanks in part to a great start by rookie guard and sixth man Bennedict Mathurin. So far, the No. 6 overall draft pick of the 2022 first round is averaging 19.9 points (46.2% FG, 45.5% on 3-pointers) and 3.8 rebounds in 27.6 minutes.

Houston hasn’t gotten that type of production from rookie forward Jabari Smith, drafted at No. 3 overall. Through 15 games, he’s shooting just 31.5% from the field and 30.4% on 3-pointers. But he is becoming a growing force with his defense and rebounding, as evidenced by several key plays late in Wednesday’s win at Dallas and an average of 10.0 rebounds per game over his last four outings.

In a matchup of high picks from the 2022 draft lottery, might this be the setting for Smith’s long-awaited shooting breakout?

When and How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 18
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (3-12)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

Indiana Pacers (7-6)

  • Guard: Andrew Nembhard
  • Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
  • Forward: Buddy Hield
  • Forward: Jalen Smith
  • Center: Myles Turner

Projected lineups are based on each team’s most recent game.

Injury reports

Houston’s latest injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate out (right ankle soreness) and Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness) as out, while Kevin Porter Jr. (left low back soreness) is questionable. Indiana is without Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) and Daniel Theis (right knee surgery).

