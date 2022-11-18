ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. Detroit Police Department Chief James White says a Detroit public schools police cruiser was in the area during dismissal time,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit man & 1-year-old die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 20-year-old man and a 1-year-old child are dead from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of Martin and Mercier in Detroit. Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, the...
DETROIT, MI
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
DETROIT, MI
Crash that critically injured man in Detroit may have been from street racing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after a high-speed crash on the city's east side early Monday morning. Police say it happened on E Outer Drive between Chalmers and Newport around 4:21 a.m. Home surveillance video shows three drivers heading down Outer Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing into multiple parked cars, the median and coming to an abrupt stop.
DETROIT, MI
'It’s my gotcha day': Wayne County celebrates Adoption Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents across Southeastern Michigan made their adoptions official on Tuesday. “I feel good. It’s my gotcha day,” 3-year-old Kensington Jackson told 7 Action News from inside a Wayne County juvenile courtroom. Her adopted mother Monique Jackson described the moment as both exciting and overwhelming.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game. Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while...
EAST LANSING, MI
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge. Now for the first time we’re hearing from top officials in the county about the future of the bridge, and there’s new information that shows the bridge may not last as long as county officials previously claimed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
CLAWSON, MI
Detroit LGBTQ community responds to shooting in Colorado Springs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gay bars and nightclubs are supposed to be safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. However, after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, safety in queer public spaces is being re-evaluated. Randy Markoz-Santiago is the bar manager at Gigi’s, one of the oldest gay nightclubs in Detroit....
DETROIT, MI
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center

A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Suzette Daye, the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: Mild for Thanksgiving

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low of 27°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds with a low of 31° and a high of 51°. Wind:...
DETROIT, MI

