Tv20detroit.com
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Tv20detroit.com
2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. Detroit Police Department Chief James White says a Detroit public schools police cruiser was in the area during dismissal time,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man & 1-year-old die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 20-year-old man and a 1-year-old child are dead from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of Martin and Mercier in Detroit. Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, the...
Tv20detroit.com
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter. She decided to protest outside the school until she is told what their school is doing...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday. Kory Ryan Dombrowski has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Operating While...
Tv20detroit.com
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling pattern of misconduct
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer recently accused of brandishing a firearm and driving drunk has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers. Kory Dombrowski was arrested shortly after midnight on November 18 after his...
Tv20detroit.com
Crash that critically injured man in Detroit may have been from street racing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after a high-speed crash on the city's east side early Monday morning. Police say it happened on E Outer Drive between Chalmers and Newport around 4:21 a.m. Home surveillance video shows three drivers heading down Outer Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing into multiple parked cars, the median and coming to an abrupt stop.
Tv20detroit.com
'It’s my gotcha day': Wayne County celebrates Adoption Day
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents across Southeastern Michigan made their adoptions official on Tuesday. “I feel good. It’s my gotcha day,” 3-year-old Kensington Jackson told 7 Action News from inside a Wayne County juvenile courtroom. Her adopted mother Monique Jackson described the moment as both exciting and overwhelming.
Tv20detroit.com
Local woman donates kidney to stranger to help brother-in-law in paired exchange
(WXYZ) — As of November 1, nearly 2,000 people in Michigan are in need of a kidney transplant. This fall, that number became a little lower. That's because of Lindsey Dryden; she gave her kidney to a stranger. "I was scared; I remember being on the operating table crying,...
Tv20detroit.com
'I am tired.' LGBTQ community leaders react to the shooting in Colorado Springs
(WXYZ) — There's a great deal of sadness and anger within metro Detroit's LGBTQ community following the attack on a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday night. According to police, five people were killed and 25 others were injured. The Associated Press said police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Tv20detroit.com
After dad's death, Detroit Wing Company founder recreates chili recipe in his honor
(WXYZ) — Detroit Wing Company is a bustling wing business with more than 20 locations across Michigan and more slated to open in other states. It's a place that's known for, well if you haven't guessed it by now, mouthwatering wings. "Every single sauce that we make, we make...
Tv20detroit.com
7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged seven members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Michigan-Michigan State game. Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while...
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge. Now for the first time we’re hearing from top officials in the county about the future of the bridge, and there’s new information that shows the bridge may not last as long as county officials previously claimed.
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds
CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit LGBTQ community responds to shooting in Colorado Springs
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gay bars and nightclubs are supposed to be safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. However, after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, safety in queer public spaces is being re-evaluated. Randy Markoz-Santiago is the bar manager at Gigi’s, one of the oldest gay nightclubs in Detroit....
Tv20detroit.com
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
(WXYZ) — If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility. "I think it’s a great idea," Detroit resident Renee Richardson said....
Tv20detroit.com
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Suzette Daye, the...
Tv20detroit.com
The Big, Bright Light Show starts holiday shopping season in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit is aglow for the holidays after our “Light Up the Season” special on Friday. Monday night, it is Rochester's turn to flip the switch during the dazzling Big, Bright Light Show. 7 Action News anchor Dave LewAllen is always a part of...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Mild for Thanksgiving
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low of 27°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Thanksgiving Day: Increasing clouds with a low of 31° and a high of 51°. Wind:...
Tv20detroit.com
Volunteers serve meals and hope at 'Full Plates, Full Hearts' event at Detroit Shipping Company
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the fifth year The Michigan and Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Associations hosted a free community meal at the Detroit Shipping Company. They call it the Full Plates Full Hearts event. The goal is to not only feed those in need but to give them a serving of hope.
