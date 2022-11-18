ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock

No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
HANCOCK, NY
Fatal UTV Crash in Delaware County

A New Jersey man is dead after crashing a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle on Carcass Brook Road in the Town of Tompkins in Delaware County over the weekend. Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old William Youhas was driving the UTV when he lost control and it overturned. Youhas, who...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary

An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Two Retail Licenses Approved for Binghamton Cannabis Shops

Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
BINGHAMTON, NY
10 Places To Find Halal Food In The Binghamton Area

I've mentioned it before and I'll mention it again. The greater Binghamton area is rich when it comes to different types of food offerings. Most foods from around the world can be found at our local restaurants. I love to try new things, and giving food a try that I've never tasted before is at the top of the list.
BINGHAMTON, NY
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar

A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
WINDSOR, NY
