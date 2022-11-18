Read full article on original website
We love to complain about certain roadways. Potholes seem to be the biggest topic. Especially when the spring thaw arrives. Others complain about the growing number of roundabouts popping up in the Triple Cities. And of course, that subject has its pros and cons as we've noticed on social media lately.
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed giving its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock
No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
Fatal UTV Crash in Delaware County
A New Jersey man is dead after crashing a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle on Carcass Brook Road in the Town of Tompkins in Delaware County over the weekend. Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old William Youhas was driving the UTV when he lost control and it overturned. Youhas, who...
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary
An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
Two Retail Licenses Approved for Binghamton Cannabis Shops
Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
10 Places To Find Halal Food In The Binghamton Area
I've mentioned it before and I'll mention it again. The greater Binghamton area is rich when it comes to different types of food offerings. Most foods from around the world can be found at our local restaurants. I love to try new things, and giving food a try that I've never tasted before is at the top of the list.
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar
A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
Try These Delicious Triple Cities Caribbean & Jamaican Restaurants
The many choices of foods from around the world can be found right here in the Greater Binghamton area. You name it, and most types of food are being served and/or sold throughout the Triple Cities either in a restaurant or a local food mart. In the past, I've highlighted...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Greater Binghamton Airport
The first Broome County passengers to board a direct flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Florida in years are enjoying the warmer climate and maybe taking in some tourist attractions. Avelo Airlines took off on its inaugural flight out of Binghamton headed to Orlando November 16, just two-and-a-half months...
Roberson Museum in Binghamton Welcomes Visitors Home for the Holidays
A decades-old holiday tradition in Binghamton is open and ready to greet families. Roberson Museum’s Home for the Holidays opened November 17 and will continue through January 6 with the Roberson mansion and museum open 7-days a week and with extended hours. There are trees and rooms throughout the...
From Burro to Bearcat: Why The Old Binghamton Mascot Suddenly Got The Boot
Do you remember when Binghamton University was called SUNY Binghamton, or SUNY-B for short? It was hard to get used to the name change when the college was changed to Binghamton University. Personally, I prefer to refer to the college by that name or simply BU. If you have lived...
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
Conklin Teen Expected to Plead Guilty to Buffalo Massacre
Reports from the Associated Press and other sources close to the case of the mass shooting last May at a Buffalo supermarket in an apparent hate crime say the accused Conklin teen is going to enter guilty pleas. Court records in Erie County show 19-year-old Payton Gendron is scheduled to...
Lita Ford Is Coming to Binghamton – Enter To Win Tickets!
Before embarking on a wildly successful solo career, Lita Ford was the lead singer for the all-female rock band the Runaways in the late 1970s. In the mid 1990s, Ford stepped back from music for a bit to focus on raising her children. Today, Ford is back at the microphone and entertaining audiences around the world.
