6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
Report: How Texas’ property taxes compare to other states
Are property taxes in Texas too high?
Defend Florida’s most vulnerable, hidden workers | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]
Across Florida , tens of thousands of workers labor under uncertain conditions, paid far less than a living wage (and vulnerable for wage theft) and lacking critical protections like health insurance. It says a lot about the status of work in the Sunshine State that the above paragraph could apply...
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
It is the mantra of Texas Driving. "Drive Friendly, It's the Texas Way". So, where does flashing your headlights or driving with your emergency flashing lights on in bad weather fit into this?. Let's start with flashing headlights. Some people flash headlights at oncoming traffic to warn them of an...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
dallasexpress.com
Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React
Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
State Wood urges uninsured to sign up for Covered California
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) There are more than 100,000 people in Northern California that could get insurance through Covered California, but haven’t yet. urged uninsured residents to sign up for a health insurance plan during Covered California’s 10th open enrollment, the time of year when residents can sign up for health insurance. About 22,000 people are already enrolled in.
Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners
For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
MaxPreps
High school football: Ranking every 16-0 team in history
The best record attained by any high school football team is 16-0. In nearly 150 years of the sport, only 177 teams have ever accomplished the feat. Naturally, we decided to rank every single one of them. Of course not every school has the chance to go 16-0. Unless you...
3 states in New England require health insurance
Only a handful of U.S. states require all residents who can afford it to have health insurance coverage, and three of them are in. Passed in 2010, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, mandated health insurance for nearly all Americans, but. Congress. later repealed the individual mandate penalty...
KSAT 12
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
