Plano, TX

KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React

Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
DALLAS, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

State Wood urges uninsured to sign up for Covered California

Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) There are more than 100,000 people in Northern California that could get insurance through Covered California, but haven’t yet. urged uninsured residents to sign up for a health insurance plan during Covered California’s 10th open enrollment, the time of year when residents can sign up for health insurance. About 22,000 people are already enrolled in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Are You Missing Out on this Available Tax Break for Homeowners

For those who have owned property for more than a year, you’ve been impacted by property taxes. Even though there is no state property tax in Texas, there is a locally assessed and locally administered property tax. And if you’re a new homeowner, you may have received sticker shock when opening that first tax bill. Your locally assessed property taxes are based off the value of your home. That means, what you paid for your home at closing is the value for determining your current property tax.
TEXAS STATE
MaxPreps

High school football: Ranking every 16-0 team in history

The best record attained by any high school football team is 16-0. In nearly 150 years of the sport, only 177 teams have ever accomplished the feat. Naturally, we decided to rank every single one of them. Of course not every school has the chance to go 16-0. Unless you...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

3 states in New England require health insurance

Only a handful of U.S. states require all residents who can afford it to have health insurance coverage, and three of them are in. Passed in 2010, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, mandated health insurance for nearly all Americans, but. Congress. later repealed the individual mandate penalty...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KSAT 12

Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations

ARLINGTON — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
TEXAS STATE
