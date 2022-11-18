Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Orangeburg schools receive grant funding in support of educational projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staff and teachers in Orangeburg County are receiving a bit of extra funding to support education. The Orangeburg County School District said the Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is providing $28,622.70 in support of learning opportunities. The grant was founded in memory of Myers, who dedicated 45 years to public education in the community.
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
fortmillprepsports.com
Cheer teams headed to state finals competition
All three local high school competitive cheer teams are heading to the state finals this Saturday in Columbia. Catawba Ridge, Nation Ford and Fort Mill cheer teams will each be preforming at the Colonial Life Arena during their respective state finals. Catawba Ridge will be performing in the 4A state finals, while Nation Ford and Fort Mill will hit the floor in the 5A state finals.
South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
A pipe organ that's survived the test of time - over 150 years - has a future at an Irmo chruch
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina has for many years had a front-row seat to American history - from the Revolutionary War to Civil Rights. Now, a church near Lake Murray has an instrument that has endured well over a century of that history itself. This almost 160-year-old pipe organ...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Shop featuring Black-owned companies opens in Columbia
A shop dedicated to showcasing products from Black-owned companies held its grand opening in Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 17. BOPs, which stands for “Black-owned products,” is located inside NoMA Warehouse at 2222 Sumter St. The shop will offer a wide variety of products including clothing, personal care, cleaning...
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
AOL Corp
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards
Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
wearecamdenhs.com
Bulldogs host The Wildcats of Dillon – 3rd Round Playoffs
The Camden Bulldogs will host the Wildcats of Dillon tonight, Friday, November 18th, at Zemp Stadium for the 3rd round of playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm, and all KCSD policies will be enforced. KCSD Clear Bag Policy, No Re-Entry, & No Outside Food/Drinks. Middle School students must be...
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
