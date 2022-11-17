ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

KXRO.com

Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Orthopaedic Associates New Podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter is a Step Above the Rest

Our feet put up with a lot and when problems arise, it’ll stop you in your tracks…literally. Most of us don’t think much about our tarsals, metatarsals, and phalanges but foot pain is incredibly common and, in many cases, totally treatable. Don’t suffer longer than you have to. Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) specializes in general orthopaedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and issues of the spine, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, foot and ankle. Starting December 1, 2022, they’ll add podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter to their team so patients can enjoy total continuity of care.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA

