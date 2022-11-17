Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several...
Chronicle
UPDATED: I-5 Remains Closed Following Officer-Involved Shooting in South Thurston County
There is no estimated time frame for reopening Interstate 5 near Martin Way in Lacey as what began as a standoff with a pedestrian who hijacked and rolled over a semi-truck turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening. Southbound lanes closed when the hijacking occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday...
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man Runs Toward Helicopter at Airport; Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Stop Signs, Mailboxes
• Band equipment was reported stolen from the 800 block of Field Avenue just after 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16. • A jacket was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Lum Road just after 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 16. The suspect reportedly left the scene as a passenger in a silver vehicle.
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Fleeing Mustang goes wrong way on Hwy. 16
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A Silver Ford Mustang fleeing from Gig Harbor police ended up driving the wrong way on Highway 16 early on the morning of Nov. 6. An officer spotted...
Chronicle
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
Chronicle
Man Who Jumped Into Bay in Thurston County to Elude Police and Drowned Has Been Identified
A man who drowned in East Bay while trying to elude police has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The body of Austin J. McKoy, 26, of Thurston County washed ashore about 2:45 p.m. Saturday after he had jumped into the body of water near Swantown Marina on Nov. 6.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run
Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates New Podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter is a Step Above the Rest
Our feet put up with a lot and when problems arise, it’ll stop you in your tracks…literally. Most of us don’t think much about our tarsals, metatarsals, and phalanges but foot pain is incredibly common and, in many cases, totally treatable. Don’t suffer longer than you have to. Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) specializes in general orthopaedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and issues of the spine, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, foot and ankle. Starting December 1, 2022, they’ll add podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter to their team so patients can enjoy total continuity of care.
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
KOMO News
Thurston County teacher among those arrested in child exploitation sweep
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County middle school teacher was among 12 people arrested over the weekend as part of a multi-agency operation focused on child exploitation and sexual abuse, said the Washington State Patrol in a press release. Justin Hinchcliffe, 43, of Olympia, is a teacher at...
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
