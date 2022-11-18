ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits was a ‘deliberate act,’ sheriff says

By Marc Sternfield, Sandra Mitchell
WFLA
 6 days ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident.

“(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. And they were able to form the opinion that this was a deliberate act,” Villanueva told NewsNation.

The driver, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, is now charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and other charges are pending, the sheriff’s department said.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Video shows chaos after wrong-way driver plows into law enforcement recruits in South Whittier

Gutierrez had marijuana in the SUV and may have been intoxicated at the time of the South Whittier crash, although he passed a field sobriety test, sources told the Los Angeles Times .

Security camera video obtained by KTLA shows the SUV veering into the opposite lanes of travel and directly into a group of 75 recruits from the STARS Center Academy who were jogging on Mills Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle stopped after hitting a light pole.

A total of 25 recruits were injured, five of them critically.

The recruits immediately rendered aid to their injured colleagues while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“The driver still had (his foot) on the accelerator, so my boyfriend had to break the glass or the window open to try to get him to stop,” one woman told KTLA. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. But they were able to open the door and get the driver out and detain him.”

Authorities are still trying to determine why Gutierrez swerved into the recruits.

“The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, the incredible medical staffs who are caring for our injured personnel, the other agencies that assisted in this investigation, and the outpouring of love and support we have experienced from the community,” the department said.

Related
CBS LA

Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,"  Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office wrote in a statement that they could not comment on the evidence in the case. "We have been in contact...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
10 Tampa Bay

Charges dropped in voter fraud arrest of convicted Tampa felon

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa man Tony Patterson was one of 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. His voter fraud charges have been dropped, but the nationwide debate over the legitimacy of the arrests continues. Those arrested had voted...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Hurricane Ian deaths could have been prevented: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. in the past 20 years. In Florida, 148 people died after Ian swept through the state, mostly from the storm surge. An NBC investigation found most of the deaths could have been prevented. “The late September storm exposed shortcomings […]
FLORIDA STATE
msmagazine.com

Publicly Arresting Formerly Incarcerated Voters Is Voter Intimidation—Not ‘Election Integrity’

The midterms were the first election in Florida’s history in which registered Republicans outpaced Democrats at the voting booth. Were DeSantis’ public arrests to blame?. When three police officers showed up at the front door of Tampa, Fla., resident Romona Oliver to tell her she was being arrested for voter fraud, she was shocked. “Oh my god. Voter fraud? I voted, but I ain’t commit no fraud.” Oliver, 55, told police she was given a voter registration card by a local official.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Hale Road rezoning is rejected

Opponents to a proposed rezoning on Hale Road erupted in cheers and applause, when the Pasco County Commission voted 5-0 against the request. KB Home had sought to put a total of up to 107 homes on two parcels on the north side of Hale Road and another parcel on the south side of Hale Road. Both properties are near Collier Parkway, in Land O’ Lakes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

