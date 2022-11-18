ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Girl, 4, Falls Through Ice, Found Floating Face Down In Mahwah Pond

A 4-year-old girl was rescued by a family member after she fell through the ice on a Mahwah pond, responders said. The child was floating face down when a man believed to be her uncle jumped in and pulled her from the water on Anderson Drive in the Stag Hill section of town less than a quarter-mile from the Rockland County border shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23,they said.
MAHWAH, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Celebration of Lights parade canceled in Poughkeepsie; smaller event planned

POUGHKEEPSIE – City officials have eliminated the parade portion of the annual Celebration of Lights event. The event is being held at Dongan Square Park on December 2nd and will feature food trucks, Santa Claus, and fireworks. Floats from the previous Celebration of Lights parades have been moved to the park and will be on display during the holiday kickoff.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

2 people escape raging flames in Warwick

Two people in Warwick were able to escape after their home was fully engulfed in flames. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the fire. The wind was the main problem, but...
WARWICK, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Three Car Crash in Parking Lot in Suffern

A driver who hit the accelerator while backing out of a parking space damaged two other cars in the parking lot at the Ramapo Medical and Professional Building at 222 Route 59 in Suffern. The operator backed up but then accelerated in error, striking another occupied vehicle and pushing it...
SUFFERN, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley

A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Buildings catch fire at Dutchess County camp

A shed went up in flames at Camp Ramapo in Dutchess County on Sunday. The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the flames traveled to a nearby cabin. With the help of the Milan Fire Department, firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to another cabin. Officials say...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS

Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot On Poughkeepsie Street, Police Say

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy