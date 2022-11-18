Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Related
Girl, 4, Falls Through Ice, Found Floating Face Down In Mahwah Pond
A 4-year-old girl was rescued by a family member after she fell through the ice on a Mahwah pond, responders said. The child was floating face down when a man believed to be her uncle jumped in and pulled her from the water on Anderson Drive in the Stag Hill section of town less than a quarter-mile from the Rockland County border shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23,they said.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Celebration of Lights parade canceled in Poughkeepsie; smaller event planned
POUGHKEEPSIE – City officials have eliminated the parade portion of the annual Celebration of Lights event. The event is being held at Dongan Square Park on December 2nd and will feature food trucks, Santa Claus, and fireworks. Floats from the previous Celebration of Lights parades have been moved to the park and will be on display during the holiday kickoff.
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
News 12
2 people escape raging flames in Warwick
Two people in Warwick were able to escape after their home was fully engulfed in flames. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the fire. The wind was the main problem, but...
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
rocklanddaily.com
Three Car Crash in Parking Lot in Suffern
A driver who hit the accelerator while backing out of a parking space damaged two other cars in the parking lot at the Ramapo Medical and Professional Building at 222 Route 59 in Suffern. The operator backed up but then accelerated in error, striking another occupied vehicle and pushing it...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Suspends Metered Parking for 4th Annual Shop Small Saturday & Weekend Events
The Newburgh City Council & City Manager Todd Venning today announce the suspension of metered parking on November 26th & 27th to support Downtown Newburgh’s 4th Annual Shop Small Weekend, and all small business owners throughout the Broadway Corridor. Metered parking will be suspended on the entirety of Broadway,...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
News 12
Buildings catch fire at Dutchess County camp
A shed went up in flames at Camp Ramapo in Dutchess County on Sunday. The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the flames traveled to a nearby cabin. With the help of the Milan Fire Department, firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to another cabin. Officials say...
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
News 12
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS
Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Man Found Shot On Poughkeepsie Street, Police Say
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911...
focusmediausa.com
Looking for the Ideal Christmas Tree? Follow the Pine Fragrance to Orange County, N.Y.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2022) – When you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, follow the fragrance of live and freshly-cut pines, firs and spruce to one of Orange County, N.Y.’s many holiday tree farms. Whether you want to cut a tree down yourself or pick...
Man shot in torso in Poughkeepsie
Upon arrival officers found a 40-year-old Poughkeepsie resident with a single gunshot wound to his torso.
Comments / 0