Dancing With the Stars finale: The season 31 winner is...
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! The Dancing With the Stars season 31 finale went out with a bang. Last week we saw 90210 actor Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater eliminated from low scores and CODA star Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart eliminated after a unanimous vote by the judges, which meant a battle between TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, actor-comedian Wayne Brady, Drag Race and We're Here queen Shangela, and Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey for this season's mirrorball trophy.
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
Diego Luna breaks down that epic Andor finale and teases season 2
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Andor's season 1 finale. If you've been obsessing over Andor lately, you're not the only one. This Star Wars spin-off may not have any lightsabers or adorably green bat-eared infants, but since premiering in September, Andor has spent the last few weeks quietly carving out its own unique corner of the galaxy. Fans have embraced the show's sharp dialogue and grittier worldview, and over the last 12 episodes, the series has followed its reluctant hero (played by Diego Luna) as he's evolved from isolated loner to semi-committed freedom-fighter.
Keegan-Michael Key returns as substitute teacher Mr. Garvey to school Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer, and more
Ya done messed up, D'rah. Keegan-Michael Key reprised his Key & Peele role as Mr. Garvey, an inner-city substitute teacher who has trouble pronouncing the names of his middle-class white students, for a new Paramount+ ad. While atop Paramount Mountain, Mr. Garvey prepares to teach some of Paramount+'s most beloved...
Survivor 43 recap: Noelle enters full beast mode
Hey, everyone. Survivor 43 recap coming up in just a second, but I was just delivered a stack of heartwarming handwritten letters from loved ones, and I have to imagine these are going to get pretty emotional, so apologies in advance if I start getting a bit choked up. Look, here's one from my daughter Violet!
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Ice Cube says he lost a $9 million film job over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Ice Cube said he lost out on a $9 million film role over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "I turned down a movie because I didn't want to get the motherf---ing jab," the actor and rapper said on a new episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. "I turned down $9 million. I didn't want to get the jab. F--- that jab. F--- y'all for trying to make me get it. I don't know how Hollywood feels about me right now."
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
Christian Serratos asked for that Rosita fate on The Walking Dead finale
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Perhaps no show has had as prodigious a body count as The Walking Dead over its 11-season run. So the question when it came to the AMC drama's series finale was not so much a matter of if someone big would die, but rather who. While Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) bit the dust at the start of the episode while trying to escape a zombie herd, there was one much bigger domino yet to fall.
Drew Barrymore smitten by 'real-life 50 First Dates' love story
50 First Dates has warmed chilly hearts since it was released in 2004. Now, a real love story that mirrors the film has proven to be just as touching. The "miraculous" love story caught the attention of Drew Barrymore, who starred in the hit comedy, and on Friday's episode of her talk show she invited the pair on for a segment.
Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' finale night
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, Drag Race and We're Here drag superstar Shangela, and Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey will be battling it out for the mirrorball trophy on tonight's Dancing With the Stars finale. First up is the redemption round, where each couple will redo a...
The Walking Dead series finale burning questions answered
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. When it comes to The Walking Dead series finale, we've already examined every single frame and audio cue of that surprise Rick and Michonne return. We also spoke to Chandler Riggs about his secret onscreen cameo, and chatted with Christian Serratos about Rosita's heartbreaking fate.
Doom Patrol season 4 trailer teases time travel and the secret of the team's immortality
One of Doom Patrol's lingering mysteries concerns how its misfit superheroes have managed to live so long. After all, some members of the team — like Negative Man/Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk) and Rita Farr (April Bowlby) — have been part of the Doom Patrol for decades. You could chalk up their longevity to a side effect of their superpowers, but what's really going on?
Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini believes Judy's fate is a choose-your-own adventure
Warning: this post contains spoilers for Dead to Me's final season. Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini believes Judy's heartbreaking fate is very much up for interpretation. In the third and final season of the dramedy, the free-spirited and altruistic artist receives an unexpected diagnosis after undergoing some routine scans following the hit-and-run at the end of season 2. She has cervical cancer, a development that leaves her ride-or-die bestie Jen (Christina Applegate) shattered, given her mother's history with the disease.
Gwendoline Christie talks joining Wednesday and her character's fate
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday season 1. In some ways, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was an obstacle for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) throughout Wednesday's first season. But in other ways, she was her ally. And ultimately, it was Weems who stepped up and helped Wednesday prove that Thornhill (Christina Ricci) was controlling the monster. However, as a result, Weems ended up as one of the season's casualties.
The Masked Singer's Sir Bugaboo promises his new album is coming soon: 'I'm slow and lazy as ever'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Fright Night brought the belated spooky season festivities to the Masked Singer stage. From clues delivered in slime or via possessed dolls to freaky-looking backup dancers and light cues, the only thing scarier than the theme this week was the guesses of the panel. As is tradition this season, last episode's champ, Snowstorm, was tasked with defeating two new challengers on Wednesday — the aptly dressed Sir Bugaboo and Scarecrow.
A dormant serial killer network becomes active again in Criminal Minds: Evolution sneak peek
A dormant network of serial killers becomes active once again in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the forthcoming Criminal Minds revival. Set in a COVID-19 world, Criminal Minds: Evolution reunites original stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez as they go up against their biggest threat yet: an unsub who used the pandemic to build said network of killers. As the world opens back up, the network goes operational — and it's up to the team to hunt them down.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Negan's future after The Walking Dead finale
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the The Walking Dead series finale. There has not been a bigger chatterbox in The Walking Dead universe than Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The guy positively loves the sound of his own voice. But in one of the most crucial scenes in the most crucial episode of The Walking Dead, the man who never met a quip, comeback, or putdown he didn't like did not have a single thing to say.
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
