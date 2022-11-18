DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Deputies rescue a turkey they named Tom from a house in Douglas County after it broke a window and got inside. Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner say they were called to the home on Nov. 10 to remove the turkey that had become stuck in a bedroom. Their first attempt led to feathers being thrown all over the room but on the second attempt the deputies were able to catch him and release him safely back into the wild.

