KAKE TV
Johnson lifts Kansas State past LSU, 61-59 for Cayman title
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and his jumper with five seconds left allowed Kansas State to remain undefeated and hand LSU its first loss, 61-59 in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday night. Adam Miller gave LSU the lead,...
KAKE TV
Kansas to extend Leipold through 2029
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - With six wins, the Jayhawks have their best record since 2008 and they intend to reward the person most responsible. Kansas announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with coach Lance Leipold on a new contract, which will keep him a Jayhawk through the 2029 season.
KAKE TV
Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says
ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
KAKE TV
Kansas boy saves family from house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC/CNN Newsource) - A Kansas family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. The owner's 10-year-old grandson was awakened just in time to get the rest of his family out safely. Jeff Jennings said he was having trouble getting his...
KAKE TV
Sheriff's deputies rescue and release turkey from Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Deputies rescue a turkey they named Tom from a house in Douglas County after it broke a window and got inside. Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner say they were called to the home on Nov. 10 to remove the turkey that had become stuck in a bedroom. Their first attempt led to feathers being thrown all over the room but on the second attempt the deputies were able to catch him and release him safely back into the wild.
KAKE TV
Woman found dead at Lawrence homeless camp
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old woman has been found dead in a tent at a north Lawrence homeless camp. Lawrence police say that witnesses had not heard from her since Saturday night and went to check on her. They also say that the crime scene investigator found no obvious injuries.
