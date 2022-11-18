Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
live5news.com
School to host vigil for slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland...
live5news.com
$5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning and injuring a dog. The shelter says the dog was found Tuesday in a crate by Charleston Police in the parking lot of Palmilla Apartments...
live5news.com
Charleston Police report 16 hate crimes since 2018; legislator says state needs to catch up
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In September, members of the Greater Macedonia AME church on Savage Road discovered hateful, satanic graffiti scribbled on its doors. During the investigation, police discovered that Essex Village Church of Christ across the street also had similar symbols on its building. These are two of three...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina couple left 2-year-old child home while they were in New York, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after leaving their 2-year-old home alone while in New York, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said they were called about 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 to a Folly Road apartment after someone called about a toddler alone in an apartment.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
live5news.com
Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors to file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
live5news.com
Community remembers slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High...
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
live5news.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police looking for teen last seen Nov. 15
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen last week. Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie. Police say Gadsden has multiple tattoos. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140...
WAVY News 10
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
live5news.com
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian. President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1. McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments...
live5news.com
Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
live5news.com
One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry. After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of...
Comments / 1