Charleston, SC

live5news.com

North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Community remembers slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
live5news.com

Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back. The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police looking for teen last seen Nov. 15

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen last week. Michael Gadsden was last seen on Nov. 15 wearing gray sweatpants and a white Champion hoodie. Police say Gadsden has multiple tattoos. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 140...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WAVY News 10

Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry. After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of...
CHARLESTON, SC

