Fallen Nevada State Trooper to be honored at Rose Parade with 'floragraph'

A Nevada State Trooper will be honored with a "floragraph" at an upcoming Rose Parade in California. The Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery and the Nevada Donor Network is supporting the floragraph.

The floragraph is going to be a portrait of former state trooper Micah May. It is said to be composed of floral and other natural materials.

13 year veteran Micah May died in the line of duty on July 29, 2021.

Described as “a true silent guardian with a warrior spirit,” Micah won several awards throughout his career including two Medals of Valor. Aside from being a great trooper, Micah had endless compassion. Family meant everything to him and when asked what comes to mind when they hear his name, they found themselves reflecting on his humor, relaxed nature and the care he had for those closest to him. Micah’s impact will forever live on through those who were able to receive his organs, the friends and family left behind and his mantra to always, “Drive fast, and take chances.”

The float, themed “Lifting Each Other Up,” will feature a spectacular Chinese street dragon as the centerpiece of the float. In the Chinese culture, dragons symbolize great power. The colorful dragon weaves through flowering trees, lanterns and fans, and is emblazoned with 44 memorial floragraphs, representing the brave lives of those who have given the gift of life and raise awareness for the need for organ, eye and tissue donations. Every year, Dignity Memorial locations across the country select a donor to honor, and host their families at the Rose Parade and associated events in California.

The parade is set to be in Pasedena, California on January 2, 2023.