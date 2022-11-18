ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville parking rates set to increase in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re a driver who uses parking garages or on-street meters, get ready to pay more out of your pocket. The Parking Authority of River City said rates will increase beginning Jan. 1. The increase covers a new state parking sales tax taking effect next...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New proposed contract for JCPS teachers includes 5% salary raise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new contract for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) educators includes a 5% raise, if it's given final approval by the county's Board of Education. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA) President Brent McKim announced the raise for all JCPS teachers and full-time employees Monday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

'Pay attention'; Louisville fire gives tips for Thanksgiving safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for the Louisville Fire Department, so they're urging people to play it safe this holiday season. “Have a plan in place as you’re preparing for the day and how you’re going to cook the food," Major Bobby Cooper said. "Prepare, plan, practice and pay attention."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL Health hopes to recruit more nurses with national award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation-wide nursing shortage has only gotten worse since the pandemic, with many healthcare heroes being pushed to their breaking point. On Friday, UofL Health was recognized as a magnet hospital for its excellence in care. Some nurses told WHAS11 they hope this status increases nursing recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Myles Cosgrove keeps peace officer certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor will be able to work as an officer at another agency. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to not revoke Myles Cosgrove's peace officer certification. This means he could get a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'We have a lot of work to do'; Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor has announced his new transition team, which will lead him through the process up to inauguration day in January. It's comprised of community, labor and business leaders, and includes several elected officials -- including two notable Republicans, state Sen. Julie Raque Adams (District 36) and Louisville Councilmember Anthony Piagentini (District 19).
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

