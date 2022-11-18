Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Louisville's first maternal health grant to fund rideshare program called 'Doula Dash'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city has awarded its first grant, funded by District 8, to address maternal healthcare in the city. Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-District 8) announced the $10,000 grant her district created earlier this fall will go to Granny's Birth Initiative, to fund a new "Doula Dash" program.
Louisville parking rates set to increase in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re a driver who uses parking garages or on-street meters, get ready to pay more out of your pocket. The Parking Authority of River City said rates will increase beginning Jan. 1. The increase covers a new state parking sales tax taking effect next...
New proposed contract for JCPS teachers includes 5% salary raise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new contract for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) educators includes a 5% raise, if it's given final approval by the county's Board of Education. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA) President Brent McKim announced the raise for all JCPS teachers and full-time employees Monday morning.
Greg Fischer celebrates final Thanksgiving as Louisville's mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off his final holiday season in office at the 32nd Annual YMCA Community Thanksgiving Breakfast on Tuesday. The mayor and YMCA President Steve Tarver highlighted some of the city's most outstanding people, programs and projects. "If anything has become clear to me...
Community leaders in Louisville weigh in on LMPD Chief Erika Shields' resignation, future of police leadership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders in Louisville are thinking about what they want to see in a new chief of police after Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announced her upcoming resignation. “Chief Shields resigning is really good for our community,” Shameka Parrish-Wright, executive director of VOCAL-KY and former...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
Domestic violence center in Louisville receives millions from Jeff Bezos' foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's only domestic violence and rape crisis center, located in Louisville, will be able to give so many more women and families shelter ahead of this holiday season. The Center for Women and Families announced it received $2.5 million from a foundation launched by Amazon founder...
'Pay attention'; Louisville fire gives tips for Thanksgiving safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for the Louisville Fire Department, so they're urging people to play it safe this holiday season. “Have a plan in place as you’re preparing for the day and how you’re going to cook the food," Major Bobby Cooper said. "Prepare, plan, practice and pay attention."
LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
Syringe disposal boxes installed at 3 Louisville parks; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has installed three syringe disposal boxes in three parks in an effort to help prevent the spread of bloodborne illnesses, like HIV and hepatitis C. The disposal boxes can be found in Portland, Shelby and Boone Square...
UofL Health hopes to recruit more nurses with national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation-wide nursing shortage has only gotten worse since the pandemic, with many healthcare heroes being pushed to their breaking point. On Friday, UofL Health was recognized as a magnet hospital for its excellence in care. Some nurses told WHAS11 they hope this status increases nursing recruitment.
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
ElderServe announces new CEO, plans to revive 'Oak & Acorn' building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, ElderServe announced its new CEO, board additions and a plan to revitalize the West End senior center located at 28th and Magazine. According to a press release, the nonprofit has named Rev. Tim Findley Jr., a Louisville business and community leader, as its new CEO.
Myles Cosgrove keeps peace officer certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor will be able to work as an officer at another agency. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to not revoke Myles Cosgrove's peace officer certification. This means he could get a...
'We have a lot of work to do'; Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor has announced his new transition team, which will lead him through the process up to inauguration day in January. It's comprised of community, labor and business leaders, and includes several elected officials -- including two notable Republicans, state Sen. Julie Raque Adams (District 36) and Louisville Councilmember Anthony Piagentini (District 19).
Smoketown business owners hope street changes bring business to area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've driven anywhere near downtown Louisville, you know there are plenty of one-way streets. However, two of those streets are about to change in 2023. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will convert Logan Street and Shelby Street into two-way streets in the hopes of increasing...
Louisville LGBTQ+ community 'devastated' by Colorado Springs mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a mass shooting, Saturday, at a Colorado Springs nightclub, many apart of Louisville's LGBTQ+ community say they cannot find the words to explain its impact, other than "devastating." So far, authorities are reporting at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a...
One of a few Black women from Kentucky lands D1 scholarship in gymnastics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retoshia Halsell is reliable. Her GPA at Ballard High School is nearly perfect. She’s an adored part time nanny. And be it beam, bars, floor, or vault, she’s quite savvy at sticking the landing. “Sometimes it’s nerve racking,” Halsell said. “Because if I fall,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0