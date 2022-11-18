Read full article on original website
'A tragic thing': 59 years later, watch WFAA's breaking coverage of the JFK assassination
DALLAS — Fifty-nine years ago Tuesday, WFAA photographer Bert Shipp was stationed at the Dallas Trade Mart, awaiting the arrival of President John F. Kennedy. Shipp saw the president's motorcade. But it wasn't stopping at the Trade Mart. "All of sudden, we saw them approaching. They didn't slow down,"...
'Sworn in to protect the streets of heaven': Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai honored in funeral service
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Brandon Tsai, the Grand Prairie police officer killed in a crash last week pursuing a suspect, was honored in a funeral service Monday. "Mrs. Tsai, you did an outstanding job raising Brandon," an emotional Chief Daniel Scesney told Tsai's mother in front of the crowd.
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Richardson, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 16-year-old from Dallas died in a motorcycle crash in Richardson on Monday, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release. The teen victim was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he...
First responder family rallies around Dallas dispatcher fighting cancer
The Red Cross declared its first-ever blood crisis this year. When a Dallas dispatcher was diagnosed with cancer, her first responder community knew just what to do.
The family of a Fort Worth man killed by police is baffled by his behavior
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth Mother is looking for answers surrounding the surprise behavior of her husband as she tries to comfort their children. It was love at first sight when Brittany Williams met Joe Williams back in 2011. But now, her life seems upside down. "I'm...
Widow of North Texas man killed in Arizona police shooting receives $8 million settlement
DALLAS — The city of Mesa, Arizona, will pay $8 million to the widow and daughters of a North Texas man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Daniel Shaver, of Granbury, was unarmed when he was shot five times by a police officer in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn on Jan. 18, 2016.
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
Westbound lanes reopen on I-30 in Dallas after multi-vehicle collision
DALLAS — All westbound main lanes of I-30 are now open in Downtown Dallas after a crash involving multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the highway near Lamar Street at about 4:30 a.m. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) confirmed to WFAA that the crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck and two SUV's.
Fort Worth woman shocked by husband's behavior prior to fatal police shooting
The 31-year-old man called his wife while waiting for officers to arrive at a QuikTrip gas station. His wife said he apologized to her and then she heard gunshots.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Here's how much your Thanksgiving road trip will cost from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a bit more fun to write now, compared to a few months ago. When we calculated the costs of various Texas road trips for Fourth of July, gas prices were around $4.50 per gallon, the highest mark of all-time. On Monday, average prices for...
'It is not a free-for-all out there': North Texas police chase policies vary by department
DALLAS — They are glorified and dramatized in movies. But in real life, police pursuits have no scripted endings. And those who’ve been in a chase often look back on them as difficult and sometimes dangerous. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but...
11-year-old girl featured on Wednesday's Child finds new home on National Adoption Day
DALLAS — This day before Thanksgiving, we're excited to bring you an incredible update about a little girl we featured as a Wednesday's Child last January. She was so starved of kindness -- which is why this update means so much!. When we met MaKayla in January, she filled...
UT Southwestern searching for veterans to help study an often unspoken cost of war
DALLAS — UT Southwestern Medical Center is searching for military veterans who may not want to talk openly about the injuries they suffered during war. But through a survey study of the treatments they received, successful and otherwise, they hope involvement in an online survey might be able help fellow soldiers with a rarely discussed cost of military conflict.
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
Raw video: Dallas chase suspect jumps on car to avoid K-9
A suspect led authorities on a lengthy chase Monday before bailing on foot. When a K-9 caught up to him, he jumped on a car to avoid it.
