WFAA

Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Westbound lanes reopen on I-30 in Dallas after multi-vehicle collision

DALLAS — All westbound main lanes of I-30 are now open in Downtown Dallas after a crash involving multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the highway near Lamar Street at about 4:30 a.m. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) confirmed to WFAA that the crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck and two SUV's.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

UT Southwestern searching for veterans to help study an often unspoken cost of war

DALLAS — UT Southwestern Medical Center is searching for military veterans who may not want to talk openly about the injuries they suffered during war. But through a survey study of the treatments they received, successful and otherwise, they hope involvement in an online survey might be able help fellow soldiers with a rarely discussed cost of military conflict.
DALLAS, TX
