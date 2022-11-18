ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Metropolitan Business League moves new headquarters in Richmond business center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Metropolitan Business League has officially relocated its headquarters to the Capital One 1717 Innovation Center. The 1717 East Cary Street building is a collaborative workspace for community organizations and entrepreneurs. It is owned by Capital One and is also home to nonprofits Startup Virginia and Bridging Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico Schools addressing decline in graduation rates

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders say their high school students are dropping out at a higher rate than usual, but they’re doing what they can to address the problem. Henrico Schools’ high school dropout rates are ringing higher than the state average. According to data presented...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Thanksgiving feast preparations underway, how to get free meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is right around the corner. A beloved tradition that provides meals for thousands in need is back for its 18th year. “We’re just doing what basic humanity asks us to do,” Volunteer Bryan Distin said. “It’s community-minded. It’s being a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Help create the guide to this year’s Holiday Homes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘Tis the season for holiday lights. We’re compiling our list of holiday homes in the area and want to hear from YOU! Please fill out the form below and we may add it to our list that will be published soon.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA

