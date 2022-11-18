Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
NBC12
Metropolitan Business League moves new headquarters in Richmond business center
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Metropolitan Business League has officially relocated its headquarters to the Capital One 1717 Innovation Center. The 1717 East Cary Street building is a collaborative workspace for community organizations and entrepreneurs. It is owned by Capital One and is also home to nonprofits Startup Virginia and Bridging Virginia.
NBC12
Health equity coalition demands answers from Richmond Community Hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Coalition for Health Equity is out with a list of seven demands. In the petition, the group is calling on the owners of Richmond Community Hospital to take its profits made from the 340b program and spend it on health equity in the city’s east end.
NBC12
Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia flags flown at half-staff in honor of six people shot to death at a Walmart store in Chesapeake Tuesday night. Below is the text of his order:. I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America...
NBC12
Henrico Schools addressing decline in graduation rates
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders say their high school students are dropping out at a higher rate than usual, but they’re doing what they can to address the problem. Henrico Schools’ high school dropout rates are ringing higher than the state average. According to data presented...
NBC12
Richmond’s Pulse has been a surprise success; Other cities and states are taking notice
Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to become one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as Ohio, Maryland, and Florida are taking notice as they consider jumping on board with similar systems in other densely populated areas.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
Teen hosts turkey giveaway in Richmond: 'Do something positive'
A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
‘He loved cars’: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. Ronnie Sneed, 38, was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Residents in Richmond’s Stratford Hill neighborhood protest construction of new Sheetz
Residents of the Stratford Hills neighborhood in Richmond lined Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, to protest a new Sheetz gas station and convenience store.
NBC12
Thanksgiving feast preparations underway, how to get free meals
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is right around the corner. A beloved tradition that provides meals for thousands in need is back for its 18th year. “We’re just doing what basic humanity asks us to do,” Volunteer Bryan Distin said. “It’s community-minded. It’s being a...
Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
Woman killed in Gilpin Court shooting in Richmond
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one woman, and the detention of another, in Gilpin Court.
NBC12
Help create the guide to this year’s Holiday Homes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘Tis the season for holiday lights. We’re compiling our list of holiday homes in the area and want to hear from YOU! Please fill out the form below and we may add it to our list that will be published soon.
foxrichmond.com
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
New 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution facility to bring 745 new jobs to Caroline County
A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.
Two killed in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
