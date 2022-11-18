Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
Dawson Cutoff opened Wednesday morning in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1.5 million sewer project wrapped up in Petal, with Dawson Cutoff reopening to through traffic Wednesday morning. Ward 4 Petal Alderman Craig Strickland cautioned followers on his Facebook page to watch their speedometers if traveling on the short connector between South Main Street and Carterville Road.
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
WLBT
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputy wounded; suspect in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy is in custody and on the way to the hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin confirmed that two deputies had arrived at...
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. sheriff hopes rings will help public identify remains
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hopes that new developments in the investigation of remains found near Camp Shelby will lead investigators closer to making an identification. Conservation officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the human skeletal remains on Oct....
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
WDAM-TV
House fire contained to bedroom, Collins Fire Department reports
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An “unintentional/accidentally overloaded electrical circuit” is considered the initial culprit behind a home fire Tuesday night in Collins. Collins Fire Department firefighters managed to keep the damage within the room of origin, a bedroom, and were able to rescue a pet dog, which was found in a kennel crate in the living room.
WDAM-TV
Battalion Chief Chris Carr steps into role as Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to approve Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart’s provisional appointment of Battalion Chief Chris Carr as assistant fire chief for the Hattiesburg Fire Department. According to the city, Carr has more than 25 years of fire service with...
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
WDAM-TV
Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November. According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault....
WDAM-TV
CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars on multiple counts related to criminal incidents around the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Adrian Barnes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
WDAM-TV
Buckley News and Glory House partner for food drive
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holidays are approaching, and food pantries across the Pine Belt are in need of your help. The Glory House in Laurel is one of them. It services over 1000 families a month over the span of 10 counties, and they say that they are in desperate need of help.
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
WDAM-TV
Prevent the spread of the flu this holiday season
Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. asking public’s help in locating missing person
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of a person reported missing. Cindy Spencer, 65, stands about feet, 8 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen last week driving a green 2009...
