Harvey, LA

ARRESTED: Man accused of fatally stabbing woman on the West Bank and driving away with her body

By Raeven Poole
 6 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HARVEY, La. ( WGNO ) — A Marrero man is behind bars after detectives say he stabbed a woman and drove off with the victim in his car, sparking a manhunt in the area on Thursday.

The JPSO says 39-year-old Nathanial Hernandez of Marrero was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the investigation of a fatal stabbing earlier in the day.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) the JPSO responded to the call of a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Blvd in Harvey where witnesses told deputies they saw a man, later identified as Hernandez, stab a woman while inside a vehicle. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the two then left the area and a manhunt ensued.

NOLA Council approves $2.5 mil for new garbage contractors

Further investigations led JPSO deputies to Avondale after receiving a call of a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Churchill Pkwy. Lopinto noticed the vehicle matched what they were looking for. During a search of the location, deputies found an unresponsive White female nearby suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending an autopsy and notification of her family.

Office of Juvenile Justice tells judges detention centers are at max capacity

Lopinto said once it got dark, detectives were able to send up the drone and send out K-9 units to search the wooded area where they found and apprehended Hernandez. He was booked into the JPSO in connection to the stabbing, along with a pre-existing warrant for second-degree battery.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111.

Watch the full press conference

