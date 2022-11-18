ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds to help No. 20 Michigan beat Ohio in overtime, 70-66. Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, then the Bobcats’ Dwight Wilson tied the game at the buzzer. After a video review, the basket stood. The Wolverines ended up outscoring Ohio 7-3 in overtime. Jett Howard added 13 for the Wolverines, who are 4-1. Wilson had 21 points to lead 3-1 Ohio, while Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown 11.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO