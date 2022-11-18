ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food

We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men. But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway,...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event

Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey

I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
Affordable fashion shop opens at South Jersey mall

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall. Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids. “We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops...
Dear New Jersey Italians, Gravy is Only Used On Turkey

Here's an important PSA to remember this Thanksgiving. This week, you've been busy preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Your shopping cart was probably filled with cranberry sauce, fixings for stuffing, vegetables, a turkey, and gravy. The only acceptable use of the word gravy is to describe what goes on top of...
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

