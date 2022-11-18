Read full article on original website
Related
Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area
Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023. Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
Jersey’s Richest Creamiest Mac And Cheese Can Be Found In Point Pleasant, NJ
Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore. I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain. The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.
This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food
We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men. But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway,...
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
The Absolute Best Most Delicious Fudge In New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There's nothing quite like getting some candy while you're at the Jersey Shore!. I absolutely love walking through candy shops along the Seaside Heights boardwalk, as well as the Point Pleasant boardwalk. Maybe you're the same way, but I just ogle over the cases of fresh chocolate, salt water taffy,...
Foodie Experts Choose Absolute Best Loaded Fries In All Of New Jersey
There are so many foods we have a strong passion for in New Jersey, and since we are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, fries have to be at the top of the list. Today, we are going to focus on a specific type of French Fry and where one of the premier foodie outlets in the entire nation says you can get them.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event
Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
New Jersey Celebrity’s Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Is An Abomination
One of the biggest debates argued over in New Jersey is the infamous Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham debate. If you are in a room filled with people from New Jersey talking about who knows what, try mentioning, "So, is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?" The entire room will...
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey
I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
Affordable fashion shop opens at South Jersey mall
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall. Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids. “We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops...
Dear New Jersey Italians, Gravy is Only Used On Turkey
Here's an important PSA to remember this Thanksgiving. This week, you've been busy preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Your shopping cart was probably filled with cranberry sauce, fixings for stuffing, vegetables, a turkey, and gravy. The only acceptable use of the word gravy is to describe what goes on top of...
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
Traveling on Thanksgiving Day in New Jersey? Here’s How to Survive
You'll be thankful you checked out these travel tips. It's almost impossible to avoid stress during Thanksgiving. If you're hosting dinner, you have to worry about shopping, cooking, and cleaning. If you're visiting family, you have to face the big travel rush. Yes, there's no place like home for the...
So Sarcasm Is Illegal Now? Problem With New Jersey Road Signs
Have you seen those sarcastic, snarky road signs displayed around New Jersey?. How could you miss them? They have honestly been giving me life. "Ziti is the only thing that should be baked." "Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" "Hocus Pocus drive with focus" "Don't cruise when...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0