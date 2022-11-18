ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ValleyCentral

Spurs play LA Clippers, look to end road slide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Antonio will look to break its five-game road skid when the Spurs take on Los Angeles. Saturday’s game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Clippers won the previous matchup 113-106. Los Angeles is 7-6 against the Western Conference, and San Antonio is 2-8 against […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis has stepped up in LeBron's absence during Lakers' two-game win streak

With LeBron James sidelined, Anthony Davis has put up huge numbers in two straight Lakers wins, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Davis scored 38 points, snagged 16 rebounds and blocked four shots in Friday’s victory over the Pistons, following up a 37-point, 18-rebound effort Sunday against the Nets. Davis is living up to a promise he made to new head coach Darvin Ham before the season began to take on a larger role in the offense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points in Thursday's loss to Clippers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) while also dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and grabbing three rebounds in the Pistons' 96-91 win over the Clippers. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now scored over 20 points in three of his last five games for the...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes met Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler before the game. Winkler, who played Fonzie for 12 seasons on the iconic television show “Happy Days”, received a signed jersey on the sideline. Kelce got in the act by wearing a t-shirt before the game that had a picture of The Fonz and said “Football. Family. Fonzie”. When Mahomes and the Chiefs got the ball at the KC 25-yard line with 1:46 remaining, he had his usual cool and calm presence.
KANSAS CITY, MO

