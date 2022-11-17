The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Rover Metals and SoLVBL Solutions Discussing Their Latest News

EURO-UKRAINIAN CO-PRODUCTION SOLIDARITY The Eurimages Co-production Award, presented as part of the annual European Film Awards, will this year be awarded to all the film producers of war-torn Ukraine. Eurimages, a Council of Europe-backed film finance organization described the unusual award “as an expression of strong appreciation for the growing quality of Ukrainian production in the past years, and as a sign of ongoing support now that the infrastructure for production support within Ukraine has collapsed.” The award will be accepted by a delegation of Ukrainian producers who are Academy members at the European Film Awards ceremony on Dec. 10 in Reykjavík,...

