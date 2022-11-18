Inside Carolina analysts Buck Sanders and Jason Staples joined host Tommy Ashley on The Day After podcast to break down North Carolina’s crushing loss to Georgia Tech. While the loss does not drastically change what lies ahead for the Heels, on paper, the outcome of Saturday’s game and how the action played out on the field has opened a Pandora’s Box of questions for Mack Brown and his staff.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO