Expert Analysis: Problems Exposed, Changing The Narrative

Inside Carolina analysts Buck Sanders and Jason Staples joined host Tommy Ashley on The Day After podcast to break down North Carolina’s crushing loss to Georgia Tech. While the loss does not drastically change what lies ahead for the Heels, on paper, the outcome of Saturday’s game and how the action played out on the field has opened a Pandora’s Box of questions for Mack Brown and his staff.
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
