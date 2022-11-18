ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcZwn_0jF9GD1g00

More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing Thursday evening on a beach in St. Lucie County, police said.

The Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the county's fire rescue department responded to South Causeway Beach just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that hit a dock.

The vessel, named the Cross Star, was carrying men, women and children, police said.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the beach, located at 420 Seaway Drive, as a precaution for anyone who may have been in need of medical assistance.

Police said about 25 of the immigrants were later located and turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

There were no reported injuries.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy