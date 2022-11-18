ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, KS

Game wardens find 2 antelope shot in Western Kansas

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aNno_0jF9G53700

LANE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Kansas Game Wardens are asking for help from the public regarding the discovery of two antelope found shot in Lane County.

The game wardens report that on Nov. 13 a concerned citizen reached out to notify them that two antelope had been shot in a winter wheat field on the Lane/Ness County road north of K-4 Highway. Responding game wardens found one antelope to still be alive and were forced to euthanize it due to its wounds.

Kansas sheriff rescues deer stuck in pond

The game wardens believe the antelope were shot between the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 13 before noon. If you have any information regarding this case, you can reach out to Game Warden Haneke at 620-450-7194.

This comes just a week after game wardens asked for help from Kansans in connecting the dots with two other recent deer poaching occurrences .

Click here for more Kansas stories | KSNT.com

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, it is not hunting season for antelope. Firearm season for antelope only lasts from Oct. 7 to 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

JD STEWART
5d ago

it's bad enough the antelope population is low...we all need to leave them alone...let them raise their young and flourish....if people want to hunt them...follow the wildlife law...they were here first..please respect them...

Reply
6
Related
KWCH.com

1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
ELLSWORTH, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Dodge City Kansas - The La Salsa Muffler Man

The La Salsa Man was originally a soda jerk. He was missing a few accessories over the years. Now, he stands between a new storyboard and Stan Herd panels depicting the railroad's progress at 3rd Avenue and Vine Street. The American Giants also visited Dodge City. In addition to the...
DODGE CITY, KS
Travel Maven

This Small Kansas Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Kansas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunflower State? It appears that Kansas' small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Dodge City is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy