WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interview, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- The search for the next Maximum Male Model is still ongoing. Catch up on the latest action from Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce., and man.soor below:. Maxxine Dupri gets her Maximum Male Models prepped for the runway, as submissions continue to roll in for a third member. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
Relationship Between CM Punk & AEW Worse Than Before; Possibility of WWE Return
– CM Punk’s rehab of the torn triceps he suffered at AEW’s All Out is said to be “going really well” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, the relationship between AEW and Punk has become further strained with the return of Colt Cabana to the promotion. Punk continues to be adamant that he has nothing to do with Cabana disappearing earlier this year, however, a lot of talent in AEW believes otherwise and talk about it openly. Cabana’s return was said to be directly Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion by someone else that he acted on. Punk remains under contract to AEW and the promotion continues to sell his merchandise at live events so it’s unclear if the talks between the two sides about a potential buyout are stalled or still ongoing.
Tickets On Sale For Impact Wrestling's Return To Canada
Tickets to Impact Wrestling's Sacrifice Pay Per View are now on sale!. On March 24th, 2023, the likes of Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and more will take over Windsor, Ontario, and battle it out at Sacrifice.
Former WWE Referee Reveals Best And Most Difficult Wrestlers To Work With
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is the most difficult person to work with. Jack Doan said:. “The most difficult I would say, Shawn Michaels in two forms.” “One, when he was...
Bobby Fish Talks His Future In IMPACT Wrestling, Challenging CM Punk To A Fight Several Months Back
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”
Lee Moriarty Recalls Tony Khan Asking Him To Join The Firm, MJF's Return As The Joker In Casino Ladder Match
Lee Moriarty recently appeared as a guest on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society leader, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The Firm member spoke about Tony Khan asking him to...
Top Dolla Says Being Released From WWE Was One Of The Worst Experiences And Times Of His Life
WWE SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla (A.J. Francis) appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how being released by WWE in 2021 was one of the worst experiences and times of his life. Top Dolla said:. "Um, disappointment. Like shame. I've...
Court Bauer Talks Having A Meeting With Vince McMahon And Linda McMahon
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics such as riding on WWE's corporate jet to Las Vegas with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. Court Bauer said:. “We had a show in Las...
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
IMPACT! Wrestling on AXS TV Report (11/17/2022)
We open up with footage of everything leading to tonight's Over Drive PPV eve!. X-Division Tournament Semi-Final: Black Taurus vs PJ Black. They noted this is a first-time ever bout. They go back and forth before facing off. They battled to the floor, where Black drilled him to the floor with his knees. Taurus was almost counted out but Crazzy Steve roused him. Taurus returned to the ring but was stomped hard by Black. Black missed a moounssault, allowing Taurus to go on the offensive. Taurus scored a two count with a powerslam. He nailed a clothesline and a slingblade for a two count. He nailed a big Samoan Drop for another two count. Black came back with a Meteroa and then a double stomp off the top for a two count. Black nailed a Spanish Fly for another two count. They battle until they nail a double clothesline and battle their way back to their feet. They chop away at each other. Taurus finally nails Destination Hellhole for the pin.
Possible Location For The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event
According to Fightful Select, the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event could possibly take place in a city the company has not returned in for over 30 years and that is Detroit, Michigan and the venues for next year's WWE SummerSlam could potentially be Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23 in 2007, and Comerica Park, which is the home of MLB’s Detroit Tigers.
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
Eddie Kingston Cuts Emotional Promo Following Rampage
Following his AEW Rampage loss to the team of Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston grabbed a microphone, and laid down a challenge to Akiyama. During the promo, Kingston mentioned that it would be a "dream" to face Jun one-on-one, and it looks like Eddie will have the chance to make his dream a reality on Saturday night. Check out the footage from the dark segment below:
Men's WarGames Advantage Match, World Cup Semifinals & Big Women's Bout Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
The road to WWE Survivor Series 2022 is winding down. Ahead of the final week of events leading up to the "big four" pay-per-view, WWE has announced a handful of matches for what will be the final installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program before the highly-anticipated special premium event.
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
JBL Says Pro Wrestling Should Be Big-Man Business: "This Business Needs Baron Corbin"
It is what WWE used to be referred to within the industry, and if you ask JBL, it should still be. The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared along with Baron Corbin on the WWE After The Bell podcast for an interview, during which he explained his take on this topic.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Says Even Though It Is Very Tricky, CM Punk Could End Up Back In WWE
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the post-AEW ALL OUT 2022 media scrum brawl involving CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), as well as how even though it is tricky, "The Best in the World" could end up back in WWE.
New Segment Announced As Opener For Next Week's Edition Of WWE NXT (11/22/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week's episode of WWE NXT. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television program next Tuesday night, WWE has announced the opening segment for the show. Kicking things off on the 11/22 installment of NXT on USA...
BSK Member Reveals The Undertaker Thought About Leaving WWE For WCW
Pro wrestling veteran and Bone Street Krew member Henry O. Godwinn appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once thought about leaving the WWE for WCW, but thankfully that didn't happen as The Phenom became the legend he is today.
Jamie Noble Announces WWE Retirement Match For 12/11 In Charleston, W.V.
Jamie Noble is hanging up the wrestling boots after next month. The pro wrestling veteran announced via social media that he will be wrestling in his final WWE match on December 11 at the show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. "It’s Official," he began in a...
