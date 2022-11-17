Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”

1 DAY AGO