Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Clayton County deputies arrest 2 accused murderers at top of their ‘Most Wanted List’
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office captured on Tuesday the two men at No. 1 and No. 2 on the department’s most wanted list. The fugitive team, with help from DeKalb police, arrested Ikuko Thurman and Luciano Jenkins. Both men were wanted for murders.
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
claytoncrescent.org
Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1
A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Police investigating after man shot, injured at Budget Inn in Douglasville
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man shot and injured at a Budget Inn motel on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said around 1:53 p.m. they responded to the Budget Inn at...
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta investigators search for person of interest with connection to October homicide
ATLANTA - Have you seen the man in this video? Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said he might be a person of interested in a homicide that took place on North Highland Avenue back in October. On Oct. 27 just after 11 p.m., officers found another...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Man shot outside recording studio owned by T.I., police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot overnight outside a recording studio overnight, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police said the shooting occurred at 588 Trabert Avenue NW outside of Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
