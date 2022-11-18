ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'

Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
Nick Saban announces several injured Crimson Tide starters practiced ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama plays its final game of the regular season this Saturday at 3:30, taking on Auburn in one of the greatest rivalry games in college football – the Iron Bowl. The Tide are heavily favored against the Tigers, but holding on to all assumptions in a heated rivalry game such as this is probably not a bad idea. College football can be unexpected, after all.
Will Reichard discusses future plans ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama kicker Will Reichard could be draining 40+ yard field goals on Sundays come this time next season. For now, he just wants to win out the regular season. Reichard told reporters Tuesday that he will mull over his decision of going pro following the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The senior has 1 year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 waiver allotted to players during the 2020 campaign.
Nick Saban announces Alabama defender has been suspended

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson has been suspended and did not disclose the reasoning behind it. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not seen at the Austin Peay game after he appeared in the first 9 games of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

