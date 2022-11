TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Newly released court documents reveal a man’s alleged plot to kill Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill has been indicted in federal court on a felony charge of threatening a federal official. The indictment alleges that in June of this year, Neill left a voicemail message saying he would kill LaTurner. […]

