ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Has ‘Never Been More Nervous Before a Show’ Than on the Eve of Her Las Vegas Residency

By Katie Atkinson
Billboard
Billboard
 6 days ago

Back in January, in a tearful video posted to Twitter, Adele canceled her original Las Vegas residency dates the night before the Weekends With Adele concerts were set to open. Ten months later, she once again fired up her Twitter account on the night before her rescheduled residency is set to kick off — but this time, it was to marvel at just how excited and anxious she is for her Sin City shows.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” Adele started a series of four tweets on Thursday night (Nov. 17). “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?

Related

Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles Help Columbia Lead Labels in Big Four Grammy Nominations

11/17/2022

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she continued. “Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

The thread came alongside a photo of the 34-year-old British singer/songwriter inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, holding a mic and standing amid the seats that will be filled with 4,000-plus adoring fans come Friday night. Behind her on the stage is a giant video screen projecting images of the star as a little girl and as a baby, similar to the projections that played as she sang “When We Were Young” during her Oprah-hosted Adele One Night Only TV concert special late last year.

It’s a big week for Adele, who also scored seven nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday, including album of the year for her 2021 project 30 and record and song of the year for lead single “Easy on Me.”

Find Adele’s residency dates here , and see just how excited she is to get this thing started below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Adele’s Las Vegas Residency: Here’s What It’s Like Inside ‘Weekends With Adele’

Adele made her long-awaited Las Vegas residency debut over the weekend, and Katie & Keith — the co-hosts of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast — were lucky enough to be in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Friday’s night 1 of Weekends With Adele. On the latest episode of the podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith talk all about our experience inside the intimate concert and discuss the purposeful production choices and sweeping vocal performances that made the residency more than worth the wait. Related Inside Weekends With Adele: 7 Best Moments From Opening Night of Adele's Las Vegas Residency 11/22/2022 But wait, there’s more!...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Billboard

Watch North West and Lizzo Nail the TikTok ‘Get Sturdy’ Dance Backstage at Singer’s Show

Membership has its privileges. Especially when you’re part of Klub Kardashian. That might explain how Kim Kardashian and Ye‘s daughter North West, 9, got a special audience with Lizzo at the singer/rapper’s final Special Tour stop on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Related Lizzo Welcomes Cardi B, Missy Elliott to the Stage in Los Angeles 11/22/2022 Not only did North seemingly get some premium seats for the gig — sharing footage from the show on her TikTok, on which the tween can be heard shouting, “Lizzo!” — but she also got a backstage audience with the Twerk Queen. In another video...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Hear Those Sleigh Bells Ringing: Mariah Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Returns to Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective, jingles back to the Billboard Hot 100. The modern carol re-enters the Hot 100 (dated Nov. 26) at No. 25 with 14 million official streams (up 48%), 11.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 234%) and 1,900 sold (up 34%) in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. (A year ago this week, it returned to the chart, dated Nov. 27, 2021, at No. 36 with 11.2 million streams, 8.2 million in radio reach and 2,700 sold.) Related Taylor...
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Breaks Down the ‘Emotional Validation’ of Her Record-Setting 2023 Grammy Nominations

Picking up her phone on a Friday afternoon, Brandi Carlile sounds about as genuine as she ever has when she politely says, “I’m doing really well.” Related Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile & More LGBTQ Artists Make Waves With 2023 Grammy Nominations 11/23/2022 “Doing well” is likely an understatement — when Billboard chats with the “Right on Time” singer, she is two days away from performing with her “greatest hero of all time” Elton John for his farewell U.S. show at Dodger Stadium. “I feel I am being given one of the greatest gifts of my life by getting to do that,” she says,...
Billboard

12 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances You Probably Forgot

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an iconic holiday event for more than 90 years, and in recent memory, it has brought some of music’s shining stars and up-and-coming acts along for the float- and balloon-filled ride. Ahead of the 2022 parade, which features Gloria Estefan, Fitz & the Tantrums, Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Betty Who, take a trip down memory lane with some big-name artists who (you may have forgotten) once graced a Thanksgiving float. Hilary Duff, 2003 Taking a “retro ride” on a ’50s-themed diner float, then-16-year-old Duff (nearing the end of her Lizzie McGuire days) sang her classic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

What Was Your Favorite AMAs Performance? Vote!

The 2022 American Music Awards celebrated the biggest music of the year at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20), and as usual, the night included a bunch of star-studded performances. From P!nk, Carrie Underwood and Anitta to Imagine Dragons, JID, Stevie Wonder, Dove Cameron and Yola, the AMAs had a number of surprise appearances and onstage collaborations. After Lionel Richie was honored with the Icon Award, Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth teamed up to honor his career with a mash-up of his hits. The ceremony also featured a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. P!nk took the stage to perform Newton-John’s 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” We want to know which AMAs performance was your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardTaylor Swift Ticketing Mess Could Drive Political EngagementBob Dylan Publisher Sorry, Offering Refunds for $600 Books With Replica AutographsCuban Singer-Songwriter Pablo Milanes Dies at 79
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Elton John Introduces Dua Lipa on Stage at Dodger Stadium For ‘Cold Heart’ Performance

Elton John pitched a major surprise when he brought out Dua Lipa to help wrap things up for his final performance at Dodger Stadium. The Rocket Man is winding down his touring career with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek, the U.S. leg for which came to an end Sunday night (Nov. 20) with the third of three shows in Los Angeles. Elton made it a night to remember when, during the encore, he invited Lipa onstage for their hit 2021 single “Cold Heart,” which had just won the best collaboration category at the 2022 American Music Awards. Remixed by Australian electronic trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send. “My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. Related 2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn't See on TV 11/21/2022 “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it,...
Billboard

Offset Posts Touching Tribute to Takeoff: ‘Missing Everything Bout You’

On Thanksgiving Eve eve, Offset counted the things he’s thankful for, but also something he’s missing: his cousin and late Migos bandmate Takeoff. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a post that featured an image of a slyly smiling Takeoff. Related Wayne Brady Mourns Takeoff, Club Q Shooting Victims at 2022 AMAs, Calls for 'End to Senseless Gun… 11/23/2022 The post came as police still have not named a suspect (or suspects) in the early-morning Nov. 1 killing of Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, who was shot outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in an...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

On The Radar Latin: Yubeili, Alex Luna & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new or relatively unknown artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover. Check them out below: Artist: Alex LunaCountry: Mexico Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Alex Luna’s “Te Marqué Pedo” came across one of my Spotify playlists. The first time you hear the chorus of his viral single “perdón si te marque pedo (I’m sorry if I called you...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Tells Kim Petras She’s ‘Done a Lot of Butt-Popping’ to One of Her Songs

Kim Petras has Taylor Swift’s seal of approval. At Sunday’s (Nov. 20) AMAs, Swift had the chance to catch up with the pop singer backstage and express her love for Petras and one of her songs. Catching up near the bar at the event, Swift leaned into hug Petras, and exclaimed, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that” in a brief video that has circulated on social media. The “Anti-Hero” singer sadly did not name the track that she hasn’t been able to stop playing, but there is one song that Petras is on that...
Billboard

The Weeknd Is Down for SZA to Re-Record Scrapped ‘Die for You’ Remix

Living for it! The Weeknd offered his thoughts Tuesday (Nov. 22) about potentially revisiting a remix of his 2017 single “Die for You” with SZA. The topic came up when a fan asked SZA about the pair’s long-rumored remix of the Starboy-era song, which was never released. “SZA I know you don’t like rumors, can you clarify this for us??” the Instagram user asked, to which SZA replied, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.” Related SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really!) 11/22/2022 While the “Shirt” songstress has since deleted her comment, a screenshot of...
Billboard

Zayn Posts Cryptic Jimi Hendrix ‘Angel’ Collaboration Tease

Of all the former One Direction members, Zayn has definitely forged the most unpredictable path. After becoming the first 1Der to leave the group, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. Related Gigi Hadid Tags Zayn in Sweet Birthday Post for Their Daughter Khai 11/22/2022 He’s hopscotched from R&B to pop, old school hip-hop and even...
Billboard

What to Expect From SEVENTEEN’s 1-Hour Set at LA3C Festival

SEVENTEEN will soon return to Los Angeles as one of the top-billed superstars performing at Penske Media Corporation’s first-ever culture and creativity festival LA3C, and Billboard has exclusive details on the K-pop superstar’s set. LA3C is excited to host SEVENTEEN for an hourlong performance at the forthcoming festival that includes Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma as headliners. The group describes the hour as a “mini concert” and that it will be perfect for anyone who couldn’t catch the guys this summer on their Be the Sun Tour, including a stop at LA’s Kia Forum. While fans did get the chance to see performances from SEVENTEEN’s famous hip-hop,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Dolly Parton Joining Miley Cyrus to Co-Host NBC’s 2022 New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus will ring in 2023 with Dolly Parton by her side for NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special. The pop star broke the news with a cute Instagram post, her arms wrapped around her famous godmother over the caption, “#NewYearNewCohost @dollyparton.” In the photo, Cyrus wears a sleek navy blue cocktail dress with her blond tresses parted in the middle while Parton stuns in a metallic gold dress of her own. Related Mariah Carey Won't Compete With Dolly Parton for Christmas Crown: 'You Are the Queen of Everything!' 11/21/2022 NBC also shared a fun promotional video of Cyrus and Parton on the...
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19). Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium. On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show. Related BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' Newark's Prudential Center With 'Born Pink' Hits & Beloved K-Pop Classics 11/21/2022 Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

GloRilla: November’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month

Seven months ago, 23-year-old Tennessee native Gloria “GloRilla” Woods exploded onto the hip-hop scene with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” a bass-knocking track that became a summer anthem as well as a Grammy contender (the breakout hit is nominated for best rap performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards). She was discovered by producer Hitkidd a few years ago at a local showcase. After contributing to Megan Thee Stallion’s Something for the Hotties, he continued working with the Houston rapper on a new project. Around April, Hitkidd found himself with a beat on his hands, but felt it was “too hard” to be waiting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Pablo Milanes’ 5 Essential Tracks: Listen

Although often associated with Cuba’s politics and Cuba’s Nueva Trova, Pablo Milanés, who died on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Madrid, was first and foremost a romantic troubadour, as reflected by his greatest and most recognizable hit songs. Here are five. 1. “Para Vivir (To Live)”: There’s no one like Milanés that can beautifully describe how love dies. “Para Vivir” is a song Milanés performed very slowly, as if to make sure listeners understood every word. 2. “Yolanda”: Perhaps Milanés’ biggest hit, this track is an homage to his second wife, Yolanda Bente, who is the mother of Milanés’ three daughters....
Billboard

After ‘Embracing the Darkness’ & Confronting K-Pop Concerns, VERIVERY See Breakout Hit ‘Tap Tap’ as ‘A Fresh Start’

While making your debut into the K-pop industry is a battle in and of itself, carving your place in it is another conversation entirely that VERIVERY found required a series of experimenting and ultimately confronting harsh realities about themselves and their futures. After VERIVERY hit the K-pop scene in early 2019 with their feel-good, throwback-pop single “Ring Ring Ring,” the K-pop boy band dipped into singles that spanned into hard-hitting EDM, smooth-groove R&B, experimental electronica and more. The septet always had international expansion top of mind with a DIY mindset being hands-on with music they felt was relatable beyond core K-pop...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy