Adele Has ‘Never Been More Nervous Before a Show’ Than on the Eve of Her Las Vegas Residency

Back in January, in a tearful video posted to Twitter, Adele canceled her original Las Vegas residency dates the night before the Weekends With Adele concerts were set to open. Ten months later, she once again fired up her Twitter account on the night before her rescheduled residency is set to kick off — but this time, it was to marvel at just how excited and anxious she is for her Sin City shows.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” Adele started a series of four tweets on Thursday night (Nov. 17). “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?

Related

Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles Help Columbia Lead Labels in Big Four Grammy Nominations

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she continued. “Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

The thread came alongside a photo of the 34-year-old British singer/songwriter inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, holding a mic and standing amid the seats that will be filled with 4,000-plus adoring fans come Friday night. Behind her on the stage is a giant video screen projecting images of the star as a little girl and as a baby, similar to the projections that played as she sang “When We Were Young” during her Oprah-hosted Adele One Night Only TV concert special late last year.

It’s a big week for Adele, who also scored seven nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday, including album of the year for her 2021 project 30 and record and song of the year for lead single “Easy on Me.”

Find Adele’s residency dates here , and see just how excited she is to get this thing started below: