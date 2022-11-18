ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history

By Christopher Adams
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVM7F_0jF9DZEd00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 5.3 quake was recorded at 3:32 p.m. in Reeves County, about 24 miles west-southwest of Mentone.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Austin, more than 350 miles away.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred “within the interior of the North American plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries.”

Only two earthquakes have recorded a higher number on the moment magnitude scale, the scale used to determine the strength of a quake.

A magnitude 5.8 event on Aug. 16, 1931, holds the title of the strongest earthquake to have struck Texas. It struck at 5:40 a.m. CST in Presidio County, about 12 kilometers southwest of Valentine.

More recently, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded on April 14, 1995, in Brewster County, about 13 km northwest of Marathon.

Since 2018, around 1,000 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher have struck within 50 km of Wednesday’s quake, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes in Texas are becoming more common

Most notably was a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on March 26, 2020. The epicenter of that quake was only about 10 km north of Wednesday’s earthquake.

The USGS said scientific studies have linked an increase in earthquakes across the central and eastern U.S. to human activity, such as wastewater injection into deep disposal wells, enhanced oil recovery and fracking.

Wastewater injection could trigger earthquakes along a Texas fault system, UT researchers find

A study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin found wastewater injection significantly increases the potential of faults under the Fort Worth Basin to slip if they are not managed properly. Wastewater injection is a common practice in the oil and gas industry.

A 2019 release from UT Austin noted the Fort Worth Basin saw “a major increase in seismic activity from 2008 to 2015 as oil and gas operations increased, but a significant reduction in earthquakes the last four years as injection has slowed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Twin infants rescued from Russia and united with Texas parents

HOUSTON — Two babies born in September and sent to a Russian state-run orphanage are on their way to Texas with their new parents thanks to a dramatic rescue, according to Project DYNAMO. The Texas couple conceived the twins via a surrogate who lived in eastern Ukraine. The woman...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy