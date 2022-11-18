Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska volleyball’s sweep over Purdue
In the final week of Big Ten conference play, No. 6 Nebraska began its three-match stretch against its first of three AVCA Top-20 opponents — No. 19 Purdue. The match’s back-and-forth closeness aligned with what would be expected from two high-caliber teams in a high-stakes matchup in volleyball’s best conference.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Purdue to keep title hopes alive
No. 6 Nebraska earned yet another sweep, taking down No. 19 Purdue (24-22, 2520, 25-11) at home on Sunday. The Huskers were led by two seniors. Outside hitter Madi Kubik totaled a team-high 17 kills on .311 hitting, and setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames surpassed 5,000 career assists, recording a match-high 22 assists to bring her career total to 5,012. With the win, the Huskers keep their Big Ten Championship hopes alive with two games left in the regular season.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Can’t Get That First Down When It Absolutely Needed It - Again and Again and Again and Again
When Nebraska was up 14-9 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter I made the easiest prediction in the world. It’s why I wasn’t surprised or upset by the loss yesterday. Whipple and Co. can only scheme up so much to score a few touchdowns early before the opponents defense makes adjustments.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball’s cold shooting leads to upset loss to Drake
For the second game in a row, Nebraska couldn’t find the bottom of the net while the other team shot lights out. The Huskers’ 31% field goal percentage against Drake’s 55.4% made the difference, leading to a second-straight loss for the Huskers. They ultimately fell 80-62 to the Bulldogs.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers
Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
247Sports
Huskers offer 2024 Colorado lineman
Nebraska became offer No. 7 for Fossil Ridge offensive lineman Gage Ginther on Saturday. The Fort Collins resident made the trek to Lincoln to catch the Huskers host Wisconsin for the final home game of the year. Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman, has the kind of mentality any college...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Claim Navy Classic Title
Annapolis, Md. – Five wrestlers claimed individual titles to help the Nebraska wrestling team grab the individual title at the Navy Classic in Maryland on Saturday. This team title marks the Huskers' second all-time Navy Classic win and first since 1997. Individually, Boo Dryden (133), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Silas Allred (197) won their respective weight classes.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
KSNB Local4
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
