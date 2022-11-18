Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Related
News To Know: mass shooting exercise, KDOT winter preparation
MIAMI, Okla. – Local health institutes and Miami Public Schools teamed up today to put on a large-scale mock shooting exercise. Although only a drill, local law enforcement officers treated the situation as if it was real. Officials say the drill was designed to challenge local resources and personnel with numerous mock injuries and causalities. Click here for more information about this exercise.
MoDOT completes Rangeline overpass 23 days early
JOPLIN, Mo. — What one person called, “A Christmas miracle” in an online comment, is really a Thanksgiving miracle!. The South Rangeline overpass of the Kansas City Southern Railroad was open to all traffic Wednesday, November 23 at 11:52 a.m. The project completes early. 23 days early.
McDonald County knocks off Joplin in season opener
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) McDonald County knocks off Joplin 61-59 in their season opener Tuesday night. All Wright leads the way for Joplin with a game-high 30 points, while Cross Dowd leads the Mustangs with 24 points. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Santa plans stay at Northpark Mall
JOPLIN, Mo. – Start working on those Christmas lists, because Santa Claus is almost here! On November 23rd, Santa makes his grand entrance at Northpark Mall. Here, he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in the JCPenney Court. After his big arrival,...
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
Lamar preps for Big 8 rematch with Seneca in state semifinals
LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers will host Big 8 rival Seneca in the Missouri Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 heading into the weekend. Seneca was the only team that was able to beat Lamar in the regular season – topping the Tigers 36-33 all the way back in week four.
Start a new tradition of giving lifesaving blood, find resources here
Outside of flu and cold season, it’s also the time of year when blood banks experience a drop in life-saving blood donations. The American Red Cross says as they see an increase in the number of people getting sick and not being eligible to donate, the demand for blood stays constant. They also remind people that there are no deferral periods after getting either the flu or Covid shot or any boosters.
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
