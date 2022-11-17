Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interview, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- The search for the next Maximum Male Model is still ongoing. Catch up on the latest action from Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce., and man.soor below:. Maxxine Dupri gets her Maximum Male Models prepped for the runway, as submissions continue to roll in for a third member. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
rajah.com
Relationship Between CM Punk & AEW Worse Than Before; Possibility of WWE Return
– CM Punk’s rehab of the torn triceps he suffered at AEW’s All Out is said to be “going really well” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, the relationship between AEW and Punk has become further strained with the return of Colt Cabana to the promotion. Punk continues to be adamant that he has nothing to do with Cabana disappearing earlier this year, however, a lot of talent in AEW believes otherwise and talk about it openly. Cabana’s return was said to be directly Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion by someone else that he acted on. Punk remains under contract to AEW and the promotion continues to sell his merchandise at live events so it’s unclear if the talks between the two sides about a potential buyout are stalled or still ongoing.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks His Future In IMPACT Wrestling, Challenging CM Punk To A Fight Several Months Back
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”
rajah.com
Men's WarGames Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
The main event of last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeat The Bloodline's "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, a brawl ensued between Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way down to the ring and got involved in the brawl.
rajah.com
Eddie Kingston Cuts Emotional Promo Following Rampage
Following his AEW Rampage loss to the team of Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston grabbed a microphone, and laid down a challenge to Akiyama. During the promo, Kingston mentioned that it would be a "dream" to face Jun one-on-one, and it looks like Eddie will have the chance to make his dream a reality on Saturday night. Check out the footage from the dark segment below:
rajah.com
Lee Moriarty Recalls Tony Khan Asking Him To Join The Firm, MJF's Return As The Joker In Casino Ladder Match
Lee Moriarty recently appeared as a guest on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society leader, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The Firm member spoke about Tony Khan asking him to...
rajah.com
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, Fatal 4-Way Match Locally Advertised For Raw
This week’s edition of WWE After The Bell is now available for streaming. Check out a description of the episode below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Monday Night Raw Superstar Baron Corbin:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together,...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Reflects Back On Early WWE Days As Part Of The Shield & "The Shield Work Ethic"
Jon Moxley continues to make the media rounds to promote the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion reflected back on his run as part of The Shield with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE.
rajah.com
Ultimo Dragon Talks Reason His WWE Stint Didn't Last Long
Pro wrestling legend and top DRAGON GATE Star Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a variety of topics such as why his WWE stint didn't last long. Ultimo Dragon said (via his interpreter):. “WWE wanted to change his image and look and remove who...
rajah.com
MVP Addresses WWE Retirement Rumors: "I Am Not Retired!"
Rumors began making the rounds on social media this week regarding MVP hanging up his wrestling boots for his pro wrestling retirement. MVP denied the rumors in a new post shared via social media today. The WWE veteran took to Twitter to address the rumors regarding his retirement and cleared up the confusion.
rajah.com
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Doctors Consulting With Her Anytime AEW Star Suffers Tooth Or Mouth Injury
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. knows teeth. The former AEW Women's Champion recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness to promote her match against Saraya at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view this evening, and during the interview, the women's wrestling star spoke about her background as a dentist. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Women's WarGames Advantage Match Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw
The match to determine who will have the advantage in the WWE Survivor Series Women's WarGames match will be decided next Monday night. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the competitors to determine who will have the advantage in the Women's WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view were announced.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Says AEW Should Have Kept The Elite's Return A Surprise Until Full Gear PPV
The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) make their long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. As noted, The Elite will return at the PPV to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. But should...
rajah.com
Madusa Says Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Was Always Good To Her
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King” and how it is about motivation, perseverance and a woman who overcame tragedies in order to triumph in two very strong male dominated entertainment sports.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reveals Which Wrestling Veteran He Thinks WWE Didn’t Book The Right Way
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks pro wrestling veteran The Big Show was one of the talents WWE didn't book the right way. Jim Ross said:. “You can’t...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/19): Legado del Fantasma, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/19) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
rajah.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Says Even Though It Is Very Tricky, CM Punk Could End Up Back In WWE
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the post-AEW ALL OUT 2022 media scrum brawl involving CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), as well as how even though it is tricky, "The Best in the World" could end up back in WWE.
