Ascension Parish Council discusses moving communications funds to recreation
The Ascension Parish Council and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment debated an amendment to move funds from the communications budget to recreation during the Nov. 17 meeting held in Gonzales. Councilman Aaron Lawler proposed transferring $325,000 from the communications department budget into recreation. "Our communications budget has ballooned," said Lawler,...
Gonzales tree lighting, holiday events scheduled
The City of Gonzales will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of city hall at 120 S. Irma Blvd. Santa and his elves will join the festivities at the Gonzales Civic Center, with gifts for the little ones. There will be jambalaya and musical performances by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office releases 2022 special report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released a 2022 special report to share information on the department over recent years. Re-establishment of the K9 division. Creation of three patrol districts in each area of the parish. Awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. Creation of...
Help Ascension Parish Library decorate the kids’ Christmas tree
The Ascension Parish Library has hung the Christmas lights. Now the library is looking for some help. Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December, color one of our ornaments and hang it on our kids’ tree. When you’re done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s – good for a free kid’s combo.
18-wheeler submerged at Ascension, St. James line; Troopers report minor injuries
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle crash involving a submerged 18-wheeler Nov. 22 along Interstate 10 west near the Ascension and St. James Parish line. Troopers announced the inside eastbound lane of the interstate was closed due to the recovery efforts. The crash caused eastbound traffic...
Early voting begins Nov. 26 for Dec. 10 elections
Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg encourages all Ascension Parish citizens who are eligible to vote in the Dec. 10 Congressional General Election to consider voting early. Voters who want to vote early may do so in person at the locations listed below. You must have a photo...
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas State: Live updates from Cayman Islands Classic final
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to extend its unbeaten streak when it faces Kansas State in the Cayman Islands Classic final on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., FloHoops). LSU (5-0) came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Akron on Tuesday, 73-58. Adam Miller led all Tigers in scoring with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including five 3-pointers. As a team, LSU hit nearly half of its 19 three-point attempts and had 22 points in the paint.
Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
How Brian Kelly achieved with LSU football what he found to be unrealistic | Toppmeyer
The jokes were all too easy to make after Brian Kelly lost his LSU opener to Florida State, one day after Billy Napier debuted his Florida tenure by upsetting Utah. Fairly or not, Kelly must exceed Napier’s performance at Florida, while Kelly will be a comparison point for Napier. They were the only SEC coaches hired last offseason, and they’re at rival schools. That makes each a natural litmus test for the other. Plus, LSU could have hired Napier out of its backyard of Lafayette, Louisiana, but chose to hunt big game and uproot Kelly from Notre Dame.
LSU football coach Brian Kelly on why Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher has struggled this year
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly points to the youth of Texas A&M's roster as to why the Aggies have struggled under coach Jimbo Fisher this season. Texas A&M had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2022, according to 247Sports Composite, including eight five-star recruits. Kelly acknowledges that the unit is extremely talented, even if many of those young players have been thrust into early playing time.
Did USC jump LSU football in latest College Football Playoff rankings? Find out here
BATON ROUGE - LSU football has landed at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Tuesday. The Tigers jumped a spot in the rankings following Tennessee's loss to South Carolina on Saturday. They stayed one place above Southern Cal in the pecking order despite the Trojans' big win against UCLA over the weekend.
Prairieville suspect sought in connection with battery of pregnant woman
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for a Prairieville suspect in connection with the battery of a pregnant woman in Belle River. According to an APSO news release, deputies arrested 31-year-old Donnie Pierre Breaux of Pierre Part. An arrest warrant was obtained for 35-year-old Lacey Breaux Dunnigan of Prairieville.
