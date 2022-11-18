The jokes were all too easy to make after Brian Kelly lost his LSU opener to Florida State, one day after Billy Napier debuted his Florida tenure by upsetting Utah. Fairly or not, Kelly must exceed Napier’s performance at Florida, while Kelly will be a comparison point for Napier. They were the only SEC coaches hired last offseason, and they’re at rival schools. That makes each a natural litmus test for the other. Plus, LSU could have hired Napier out of its backyard of Lafayette, Louisiana, but chose to hunt big game and uproot Kelly from Notre Dame.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO