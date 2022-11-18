NFL World Reacts to the ‘Perfect’ Weather at Lambeau Field

Fans endured the cold temperatures in Green Bay on Thursday night.

Football fans experienced what many call the “perfect football weather” during Thursday night’s Packers – Titans game.

Snow fell down during the majority of the first half of the game at Lambeau Field. It wasn’t heavy snow, making it just noticeable in the sky as it did not pile up on the field. The local news station, WSAW , reported that there will be scattered snow showers during the entire game.



It was only fitting that the Packers wore their all white uniforms and gold helmets on Thursday night to complement the snowfall.

Green Bay was pretty cold during the game, too, as the temperature was 26 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff, per The Associated Press .

Even if the game was a bit cold for fans to attend in person, Packers fans are used to these temperatures during the football season.

Here’s some footage of the snow flurries at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

Some fans commented on the “perfect” weather from home without having to endure the freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field.

While this may be the first snowy Packers game of the season, it will most likely not be the last as this weather is common for Green Bay this time of year.

