There are times when you will need or want to travel without your dog. If you don’t have a friend or family member who can stay with your dog, consider hiring a responsible dog sitter. Many dogs find the experience of having a dog sitter in their home much less stressful than going to a boarding kennel or doggie daycare as they are in a familiar environment. Questions to ask a dog sitter include finding out about prior experience and qualifications, as well as his philosophy and approach for working with dogs. Just because someone loves dogs doesn’t mean he or she has the skills and experience needed to take proper care of your dog.

5 DAYS AGO