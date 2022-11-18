Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
A vet shares the most common mistakes owners make when buying a dog bed
We can take ages picking out a new bed or a mattress for ourselves, ensuring that it's the right one for us. However, we often don't give our dog's bed the same amount of thought. But we really should, because if our dog isn't in a comfortable bed it can...
notabully.org
Why is My Dog Sleeping on the Floor? (Instead Of Her Bed)
We want the best for our canine best friends, which includes sourcing the best dog beds for their needs. After hours of deliberating online or at the pet store, you finally take the plunge and buy your dog the coziest bed you can find!. However, your dog has other plans...
dogster.com
Things To Let Your New Dog Sitter Know About Your Pet
There are times when you will need or want to travel without your dog. If you don’t have a friend or family member who can stay with your dog, consider hiring a responsible dog sitter. Many dogs find the experience of having a dog sitter in their home much less stressful than going to a boarding kennel or doggie daycare as they are in a familiar environment. Questions to ask a dog sitter include finding out about prior experience and qualifications, as well as his philosophy and approach for working with dogs. Just because someone loves dogs doesn’t mean he or she has the skills and experience needed to take proper care of your dog.
theodysseyonline.com
Owning a Blind Pet
There are many reasons why a pet may not be able to see. They may have been born without sight, or they may suffer from cataracts or glaucoma. Maybe they needed a special surgery called enucleation, or removal of one or both eyes, to relieve pain from an injury or infection.
studyfinds.org
Don’t forget your pet! 4 in 10 spend at least $50 on holiday gifts for their dog or cat
NEW YORK — Four in five pet owners are happy to simply be at home for the holidays with their pet, citing that their animal friend makes all holidays better (81%). A survey of 2,000 pet owners finds that as we approach the start of seasonal festivities and celebrations, families and single pet parents are extra focused on their animal companions during this time of year.
Six ways to tell if your cat is sad
These are some of the telltale signs to look out for in a sad kitten or cat
California Mountain Lion Snatches Leashed Chihuahua From Dog Walker
“It was like a 2- to 3-second struggle," said the dog walker. "He had Piper in his mouth. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance” to save the dog.
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
cat-world.com
Does Your Cat Drool When Pet? Our Vet Explains Why and What to Do
Cats aren’t known for drooling in the same way as dogs. However, it’s possible that your feline friend will dribble a little saliva while you’re rubbing her chin or giving her a pet. Is this normal?. Let’s examine why cats drool and how a person can help...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Garbanzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
The 25 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts
Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
CNET
Best Black Friday Bed Accessory Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillows and Even Dog Beds
Bedding accessories like sheets, pillows and adjustable bed frames can take a bedroom set from good to extra-cozy. Besides being comfortable to snuggle up to, your pillow can make a big difference in your quality of sleep because it helps keep your neck and spine in a straight alignment. Adjustable bed frames also have their benefits, from helping ease snoring to relieving back pain. And you can never have too many pairs of sheets on hand!
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
WMUR.com
Pet owners deal with veterinarian appointment shortage
Pet owners are struggling to make veterinarian appointments while clinics remain busy. Doctors said the problem is felt nationwide with some pet owners resorting to animal hospitals instead. Dr. Jane Barlow Joy with Cilley Veterinary Clinic said what we are seeing now is a new phase in veterinary medicine. "In...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
CNET
My Favorite Vitamin C Serum Is 50% Off for Black Friday
Topical vitamin C can do a lot of good things for your skin, including helping ward off toxins that can damage your skin over time. The antioxidant may also help even out your skin tone, making it a good addition to most people's daily skin care routine, regardless of skin type.
petpress.net
20+ Fascinating Facts About Dogs Sleep That You Didn’t Know
Dogs are more than just our furry best friends – they’re full of fascinating facts and traits that make them much more interesting than we give them credit for. We have compiled some interesting facts about dogs sleep that you must check out if you have a dog or are planning to buy one.
The Dogington Post
Top Hiking Dog Breeds
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Have you hiked with your dog before? In general, most dogs enjoy being outside, especially in areas where they can roam freely and discover new things. And due to the fact that dogs typically enjoy long walks filled with interesting smells, hiking with dogs is a popular activity with pet owners. Many dogs enjoy going on hikes. It helps them exercise both their body and mind.
CNET
Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Comments / 0