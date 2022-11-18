ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Savannah woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge 2500 driven by Zane A. Evans, 22, Savannah, was southbound on Business 71 six miles south of Savannah. The Dodge rear-ended a 2022 Chevy Colorado...
SAVANNAH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend of November 18, 2022. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Wyman of Kirksville was arrested early Saturday morning in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, misdemeanor resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6

Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.
AMITY, MO
kq2.com

2 killed in DeKalb County crash on Friday

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in an accident just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday in DeKalb County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tonya Maize, 52 of Union Star, was northbound on Route J as Michael Burnett, 46 of Maysville, was driving a Freightliner eastbound on MO-6, one mile north of Amity.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

Officer identified in Monday's shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The officer that was involved in a shooting Monday night has been identified. According to Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department, patrolman Justin Zamzow, was the officer involved in a shooting that took place at Altec Monday night. Zamzow is a four year veteran...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
kq2.com

Missouri drivers average $3.30 per gallon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to AAA, nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving. While gas is still expensive, AAA reports the national average per gallon was $3.72, prices are down from just last week. Here in Missouri, drivers in the show me state...
MISSOURI STATE

