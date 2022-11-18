Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
Firefighters investigate cause of south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are looking into what caused a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire was at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Firefighters said they got the call around noon and when they arrived, they could see smoke...
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries to give Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries is giving Thanksgiving baskets to those in need within the Tulsa community. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, volunteer groups with Restore Hope Ministries will be providing 400 baskets to families in the local area. Volunteers and sponsors include Tulsa...
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Henryetta man in critical condition after mini dirt bike accident
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Henryetta man is in critical condition after a mini dirt bike accident on county road 1090, about 17 miles west of Checotah, in McIntosh County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Steven Miller, age 31 of Henryetta, was driving a Coleman mini...
TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public School board member - who represents McLain High School - is expressing concerns over the clear backpack policy for the school. Board member Jennettie Marshall said the rule singles out McLain. The rule comes after 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed outside the school’s...
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
Oklahomans propose ballot initiative to secure reproductive freedoms
TULSA, Okla. — A citizen-led ballot initiative to restore reproductive freedoms to Oklahomans passed the challenge period Monday. State Question 828 (SQ828) was filed on Oct. 31, 2022, and the deadline to file any protests against the ballot initiative was Monday at 5 p.m. SQ828 would propose a constitutional...
TPD asks public’s help identifying woman who stole a gun from a downtown apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they suspect stole a gun from an apartment in downtown Tulsa on Nov. 14, 2022. Police said the apartment belongs to the owner of The Gypsy Coffee House, and it sits on top of the coffee shop. The burglar...
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
Northeastern State basketball team to return to Jack Dobbins Field House after almost 10 years
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University (NSU) men’s basketball team returns to Jack Dobbins Field House for the first time in nearly a decade on Monday at 7 p.m. The team’s return to the field house is a part of a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of the NSU men’s basketball 2003 NCAA National Championship team and to honor Jack Dobbins, who passed away in March of 2022.
Missouri man pleads guilty using violence against witnesses in a kidnapping, murder investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Another person has pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from communicating with law enforcement about the kidnapping and murder of a Joplin, Missouri, woman, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded...
Local families speak out about loved ones lost to opioid epidemic
TULSA, Okla. — Two local mothers are speaking out and sharing their stories after losing their sons to the opioid epidemic. Families supporting Families in Oklahoma is a group that regularly meets inside Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine to talk about their loved ones. Like Rider. “He always made people laugh,”...
