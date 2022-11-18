Read full article on original website
Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
Stolen Car Was Driving Wrong Way Before Fiery Chicago Crash That Left 2 Dead, 16 Hurt: Police
New details are emerging in a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least 16 others injured, seven of whom are children. According to Chicago police, the crash occurred in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. A Dodge Charger, which had been...
nadignewspapers.com
Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue
A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
NBC Chicago
Concealed Carry Holder and Robber Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire in Calumet Heights
A woman with a concealed carry license was shot after she wounded a robber trying to break into her car early Wednesday in Calumet Heights. The woman, 23, was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men stepped out of a black sedan and approached about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
Morgan Park HS senior charged in wrong-way, fatal crash was allegedly driving at 75 mph
Reckless homicide charges have been filed against Kendall Sprouts, 18, who collided with a car that was trying to elude police in the South Loop. He was speeding and driving in the wrong lane when his Infiniti slammed into a Hyundai Sonata.
Police: Man And 5-Year-Old Boy Injured Following Crash In Chicago's Logan Square
Chicago police are investigating a crash that injured a man and a five year old boy in Logan Square. It happened on Central Park Avenue near Diversey Avenue Wednesday around 12:30 pm. “I was on my way home and I just saw this and this is totally different,” said neighbor...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
NBC Chicago
Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop
A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the...
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station
A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim “completely contradicts the clear video evidence.”
Chicago police officer who shot unarmed man at River North Red Line station found not guilty
A judge found a Chicago police officer not guilty in the shooting of a man at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in 2020.
Man Accused of Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station Arrested in Alabama
Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another individual at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side has been arrested by the FBI in Alabama. According to police, charges are pending against 26-year-old Rodnee Miller, who was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother
On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
NBC Chicago
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
NBC Chicago
