ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue

A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Was Going 75 MPH in Wrong Lane During Collision in South Loop

A driver charged with reckless homicide was traveling 75 mph in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car that was trying to elude police last weekend in the South Loop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was making a U-turn in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPD Officer Acquitted in Shooting That Wounded Unarmed Man in CTA Red Line Station

A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim “completely contradicts the clear video evidence.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Hobart Female Charged With Battery To Officer & Boyfriends Grandmother

On Saturday, November 20, 2022 around 4:40 PM Porter County Sheriff Officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 500 block of W. 100 S. On arrival police spoke to the home owner who stated she had allowed her grandson from Michigan City to stay there. The grandsons mother showed up to bring him some items and realized his girlfriend was there and didn’t approve of the relationship. The grandmother went upstairs to wake the girlfriend up to ask her to leave because she was not wanted there any longer. The girlfriend now identified as Madelyn Cain, 19, of Hobart threw a lighter at the grandmother injuring her. Cain then proceeded to jump out of bed and attack the grandmother. During the attack the grandmother was punched and thrown into a shower door, the report states.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy