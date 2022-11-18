Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
MLB
Here’s a 2023 awards candidate for every team
Awards Week just wrapped up, and to celebrate, let’s look ahead to 2023, with one potential awards candidate for every team. Don’t worry, we’re not accounting for free agency: Aaron Judge won’t show up as a Yankee, a Giant, a Dodger or anywhere on this list. Current players only. Who’s got the best chance on each team to get an award? Let’s make some guesses.
MLB
Cardinals non-tender former closer Reyes
After his massive potential as a frontline starter and even as a lights-out closer was derailed due to arm injuries over the past seven seasons, Alex Reyes’ tumultuous run with the Cardinals ended on Friday. The Cardinals announced that they would not offer Reyes a contract for the 2023...
MLB
Mets non-tender Dom Smith, Reid-Foley
NEW YORK -- Dominic Smith’s uneven tenure with the Mets has come to an end. The Mets on Friday non-tendered Smith, their first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft who struggled for most of a decade to find his footing in Flushing. Smith is now a free agent, able to sign with any team. It’s highly unlikely he will return to New York given the presence of Pete Alonso as the starting first baseman and Daniel Vogelbach as a left-handed designated hitter.
MLB
Red Sox non-tender Cordero, Chang
BOSTON -- After two seasons in which Franchy Cordero struggled to produce with any consistency, the Red Sox non-tendered the first baseman/outfielder on Friday, making him a free agent. Utility player Yu Chang, who played just 11 games for Boston, was the club’s only other non-tendered player. The Red...
MLB
Mets acquire Elieser, Brigham from Marlins
NEW YORK -- In their ongoing search for pitching depth, the Mets on Friday acquired right-handed pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Marlins, for pitching prospect Franklin Sánchez plus a player to be named or cash. Hernandez, 27, started 10 games and came out of the bullpen...
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
MLB
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
Unpacking 3 Mets offseason rumors
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
MLB
GM breaks down Pirates' Rule 5 Draft prep
Along with discussing the Pirates’ trading of Kevin Newman to the Reds for right-handed pitcher. , general manager Ben Cherington also spoke to reporters on Saturday regarding the players the Pirates did -- and didn’t -- protect ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh elected to...
MLB
Torrens among three non-tendered by Mariners
SEATTLE -- One day after trading Kyle Lewis to Arizona, the Mariners further adjusted their roster when opting to non-tender catchers Luis Torrens and Brian O’Keefe and reliever Luke Weaver, trimming their 40-man roster to 37 as the Hot Stove season gets ready to heat up. Torrens was the...
MLB
How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
MLB
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB
Anderson, Neidert non-tendered by Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins tendered contracts for the 2023 season to all but two of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday night's deadline: third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and right-hander Nick Neidert. In addition, high-leverage reliever Dylan Floro agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.9 million to avoid arbitration, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Suter's tenure with Brewers comes to a close
MILWAUKEE -- Brent Suter worked fast and worked hard for the Brewers on and off the field. But baseball is a business, which was as evident on Friday as any day of the year. The Rockies claimed Suter, Milwaukee’s longest-tenured player, off waivers before the deadline for teams across MLB to tender contracts to their unsigned players, including those eligible for salary arbitration. Every year, that translates to a flurry of activity across the sport, especially this year for the Brewers, who went into the day with an eye-popping 18 players eligible for arbitration.
MLB
The teams in the mix for the star shortstops
We know what’s readily available in the free-agent shopping market this winter, and that’s shortstops. There are four star-level ones out there this year, in whatever order you choose to rank them: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. What’s not quite as clear, though, is...
MLB
Bucs tender Newman, then deal to Reds for Moreta
The Pirates’ biggest question coming into the non-tender deadline regarded the status of Kevin Newman. Would they tender him, or would they non-tender him and lean into the youth movement? The answer: a tender and a trade. Pittsburgh tendered Newman a contract for the 2023 season, then subsequently traded...
MLB
Nationals non-tender Fedde, Voit, Romero
The Nationals could have gaps to fill in their roster this offseason after they non-tendered righty starter Erick Fedde and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit. The club also non-tendered right-hander Tommy Romero, bringing the 40-man roster to 38. Fedde, 29, was a 2014 first-round Draft pick by Washington. He pitched...
Comments / 0