Buffalo, NY

Bearcats Women’s Basketball game postponed

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Women’s Basketball game, on the road against Canisius, has been postponed due to the inclement weather in Western New York.

The game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. has been tentatively postponed until Sunday at the same time.

The Canisius Athletic Department will continue to monitor the weather leading up to the game.

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that heavy snow. He lives in the hard-hit […]
BUFFALO, NY
Western New York snowstorm sets state record

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s snowstorm has set a state record for the amount of snowfall within a 24 hour period, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Sunday. The historic snowstorm made landfall in Western New York on Thursday and dumped snow on the region until Saturday night. The record was for the […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Shows to binge-watch during a snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Thursday night’s snowstorm and the weekend drawing nearer, News 4 has compiled a list of things to stream while stuck inside (so long as you don’t lose power). Amazon Prime Video There is no official release date for season 4 of The Boys, though there has been speculation that it […]
BUFFALO, NY
