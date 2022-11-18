Bearcats Women’s Basketball game postponed
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Women’s Basketball game, on the road against Canisius, has been postponed due to the inclement weather in Western New York.
The game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. has been tentatively postponed until Sunday at the same time.
The Canisius Athletic Department will continue to monitor the weather leading up to the game.
