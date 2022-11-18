Read full article on original website
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53
Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
NO. 5 BAYLOR 80, NO. 8 UCLA 75
Percentages: FG .446, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cryer 4-8, Flagler 4-8, Lohner 1-1, Bonner 1-2, Bridges 0-3, George 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Thamba 2, Ojianwuna ). Turnovers: 11 (George 4, Cryer 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Flagler). Steals: 4 (Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler).
Syracuse back in a zone to slow Richmond in Brooklyn
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim used a man-to-man defense more than usual to start the season. It sounds like the Orange
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56
Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
DePaul 98, Miami 83
DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
Virginia Men's Soccer Falls to Marshall on Penalty Kicks
The Cavaliers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday
BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42
Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
FIU soccer team reaches Sweet 16 after beating New Hampshire in 12 rounds of PKs
The Florida International University men’s soccer team made its way back to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly two decades, but the Panthers had to survive sheets of rain and a tense, 12-round penalty shootout to get there.
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
