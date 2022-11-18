SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO