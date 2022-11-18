ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boise St. 68, Colorado 55

COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
BOISE, ID
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
DURHAM, NC
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53

Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI
NO. 5 BAYLOR 80, NO. 8 UCLA 75

Percentages: FG .446, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cryer 4-8, Flagler 4-8, Lohner 1-1, Bonner 1-2, Bridges 0-3, George 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Thamba 2, Ojianwuna ). Turnovers: 11 (George 4, Cryer 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Flagler). Steals: 4 (Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler).
LOS ANGELES, CA
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56

Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
LARAMIE, WY
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
TEMPE, AZ
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
DePaul 98, Miami 83

DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
MIAMI, FL
BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42

Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy