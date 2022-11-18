ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0zYb_0jF9B8WF00

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera.

A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away.

Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard on Oct. 30 around 9:50 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gold-colored 2007 Acura TL sedan with a California license plate of 7USH327.

After the crash, the suspect’s mangled car quickly pulls into a gas station parking lot, makes a U-turn and drives away.

The victims were a couple who were driving home from work. They sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene, officials said.

Police have since contacted the vehicle’s owner who denies driving the Acura during the crash. The owner claims they loaned the car to someone else, but couldn’t recall their full name. The vehicle was impounded for evidence, but the suspect remains at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

You can also contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to www.lapdonline.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 12

Debbie Bregler
5d ago

and the signals don't have cameras? I thought us tax payers paid them so why aren't they being used for our defense? Poor lady will be suffering from pain most of her life now! The car is covered by insurance so it shouldn't matter who was driving it. Unless it wasn't insured?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Man dies after being found shot in tent in Koreatown

Los Angeles police are investigating after a man died after he was found shot multiple times in a tent in Koreatown late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Mariposa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. At the scene, police located a man inside […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in three-way collision

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The victim who was killed in a possible DUI crash in Northridge that injured six others was identified by county authorities Tuesday. Alejandro Campos, 20, was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The three-vehicle crash was reported...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Father accused of fatally shooting daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 59-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale on Tuesday. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway at around 4:47 p.m. and discovered...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

89K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy