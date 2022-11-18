LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera.

A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away.

Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard on Oct. 30 around 9:50 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gold-colored 2007 Acura TL sedan with a California license plate of 7USH327.

After the crash, the suspect’s mangled car quickly pulls into a gas station parking lot, makes a U-turn and drives away.

The victims were a couple who were driving home from work. They sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene, officials said.

Police have since contacted the vehicle’s owner who denies driving the Acura during the crash. The owner claims they loaned the car to someone else, but couldn’t recall their full name. The vehicle was impounded for evidence, but the suspect remains at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.

You can also contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. Anonymous tips can be submitted online to www.lapdonline.org.

