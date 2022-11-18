Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOKV.com
Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge Deputies said that when they arrested the suspect, he had two guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and bottles filled with an unknown liquid. (NCD)
Lakeville woman accused of DUI crash that killed Florida sheriff's deputy
BOSTON - A Lakeville, Massachusetts woman is facing charges after investigators say she killed a Florida sheriff's deputy in a drunk driving crash. Florida Highway Patrol says on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith lost control of her Jeep. Troopers said Smith's Jeep ended up on the shoulder hitting the cruiser, which then hit the deputy and other driver. The deputy died at the hospital. The other driver was also injured.
Man returns $40K ring found on beach in St. Augustine, finds another diamond ring
A normal day at the beach turned into a lost and found hunt after a man unearthed a diamond ring worth $40,000.
WESH
Missing Florida mother's case to be featured in new docuseries
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The case of a mother last seen in Polk County is the focus of a new docuseries on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Samantha Fiddler vanished back in 2016 and six years later, her family is desperate for answers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
WINKNEWS.com
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
ST. AUGUSTINE (CBS) A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state’s shoreline. In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a “suspicious...
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard rescues more than 180 people from overloaded sailboat off Florida Keys
More than 180 people were rescued from an overloaded and unsafe sailboat off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said. At 5 a.m. Monday, a good Samaritan reported the incident off Rodriguez Key, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted. The Coast Guard and others responded, battling challenging weather and seas to safely remove what they initially said were 22 people from the sailboat.
Bob Yacone dies; had been hospitalized following shootout with deputies after he reportedly shot wife
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Bob Yacone, the co-owner of a local Italian restaurant charged with first-degree murder in his wife's shooting death, died Wednesday morning, following weeks of being in critical condition. The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office says it was informed of Yacone's death by the Medical Examiner's Office. Back in September, The post Bob Yacone dies; had been hospitalized following shootout with deputies after he reportedly shot wife appeared first on KVIA.
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Florida man wins $2 million jackpot after playing draw game at Publix
A Florida man won a $2 million jackpot after he played a draw game at a Publix store, the Florida Lottery announced.
Southwest Florida woman faces 12 felony charges after breaking into car
A Southwest Florida woman is facing 12 felony charges after breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA extending application deadline for Ian Federal Disaster Assistance
FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance to Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA, after the State of Florida made the request, those who suffered damage to their property from Hurricane Ian will have more time to apply for assistance. FEMA extended the application...
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
WINKNEWS.com
Warmer Wednesday weather keeps most of SWFL dry
High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. High humidity will still make our high temperatures feel like the 80s everywhere in Southwest Florida during peak heating. Boaters will encounter a light chop in our bays with 1- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights.
WINKNEWS.com
Governor DeSantis announces state-led portal for temporary housing
The state of Florida released a new portal on Monday, separate from the FEMA portal, but with a different form of government providing the help. The state-led portal has the same goal as the FEMA portal, but it gives you another option if you need temporary housing and have not been able to get it through FEMA.
New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World
An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered Tuesday showers under mostly cloudy skies
High temperatures will reach the low 80s and upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will still make all of Southwest Florida feel like it is experiencing highs in the 80s. Boaters will encounter moderate chop within our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights in the Gulf due to northeasterly winds that may gust to, or over, 20 mph at times.
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Comments / 3