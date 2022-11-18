Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
Fairfield Sun Times
Logs from logging truck blocking HWY 205 near Three Forks
THREE FORKS, Mont. - Logs from a logging truck are blocking the roadway due to a crash east of Three Forks on Highway 205 Monday. The crash is located 3 miles west of Junction Montana Secondary 286 at mile-marker 5, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Fairfield Sun Times
Woman and her newborn last seen in Madison Co. found safe
MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Madison County, Montana Nov. 17 or 18. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36, is thought to have given birth to her newborn baby in a hotel room in Madison County Nov. 17 or 18.
Fairfield Sun Times
Belgrade Schools offer free Thanksgiving meals
BELGRADE, Mont. - This is the second year the Belgrade School District is offering free Thanksgiving meals after a successful and impactful first year. On Thursday from 1-3 P.M. at Belgrade High School folks can come pick up a full meal that includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and assorted desserts. They will also have pantry items that folks can take as well if they need it.
