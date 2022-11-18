BELGRADE, Mont. - This is the second year the Belgrade School District is offering free Thanksgiving meals after a successful and impactful first year. On Thursday from 1-3 P.M. at Belgrade High School folks can come pick up a full meal that includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll, cranberry sauce and assorted desserts. They will also have pantry items that folks can take as well if they need it.

BELGRADE, MT ・ 19 HOURS AGO