Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Styles among early American Music Awards winners
The American Music Awards are happening tonight live on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ahead of the show, winners in 26 categories have been announced. So far, the big winner is Taylor Swift, who’s captured three trophies, as well as Beyoncé, rapper Kendrick Lamar, Latin superstar Bad Bunny and country star Morgan Wallen, each with two.
Dua Lipa, Elton John and more to be honored at Variety’s Hitmakers celebration
Artists like Dua Lipa and Elton John will be honored at Variety‘s sixth annual Hitmakers celebration next month. The outlet selected this year’s batch of honorees based on the impact of their music. Elton and Dua will be saluted with the Hitmakers of the Year honor based off...
Music notes: Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera and Taylor Swift
Barbra Streisand‘s Live at the Bon Soir bowed at number 8 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and number 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. It’s also her 64th entry on the Billboard 200, debuting in 150th place. The live album was originally recorded in 1962 and was intended to be her debut, but it was shelved for her 1963 eponymous effort.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
It’s me (again), hi: Taylor Swift returns to number one with ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has returned to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart after being temporarily dislodged by Her Loss, the new joint album by Drake and 21 Savage. Midnights has now been number one for three non-consecutive weeks. This past week, it sold 204,000...
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Cat Hair Cuisine: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Office Potluck Tweets (2022 Edition)
Compilation of the absolute funniest, wildest, and pettiest office potluck tweets ahead of Thanksgiving 2022
Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland and more to present at 2022 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards are this Sunday and helping to announce this year’s winners will be Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland and more. Also helping to usher in winners will be “Unholy” singer Kim Petras, country duo Dan + Shay, Ellie Goulding, country singers Jimmie Allen, Jessie James Decker and Dustin Lynch, as well as Ciara, Smokey Robinson, Sabrina Carpenter and “Big Energy” rapper Latto.
Quentin Tarantino says people who don't like the violence or use of the N-word in his movies should 'see something else': 'I'm not making them for you'
"If you have a problem with my movies then they aren't the movies to go see," the writer-director said on HBO Max's "Who's Talking With Chris Wallace."
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
