Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Harry Styles among early American Music Awards winners

The American Music Awards are happening tonight live on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ahead of the show, winners in 26 categories have been announced. So far, the big winner is Taylor Swift, who’s captured three trophies, as well as Beyoncé, rapper Kendrick Lamar, Latin superstar Bad Bunny and country star Morgan Wallen, each with two.
Dua Lipa, Elton John and more to be honored at Variety’s Hitmakers celebration

Artists like Dua Lipa and Elton John will be honored at Variety‘s sixth annual Hitmakers celebration next month. The outlet selected this year’s batch of honorees based on the impact of their music. Elton and Dua will be saluted with the Hitmakers of the Year honor based off...
Music notes: Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera and Taylor Swift

Barbra Streisand‘s Live at the Bon Soir bowed at number 8 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and number 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. It’s also her 64th entry on the Billboard 200, debuting in 150th place. The live album was originally recorded in 1962 and was intended to be her debut, but it was shelved for her 1963 eponymous effort.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
It’s me (again), hi: Taylor Swift returns to number one with ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has returned to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart after being temporarily dislodged by Her Loss, the new joint album by Drake and 21 Savage. Midnights has now been number one for three non-consecutive weeks. This past week, it sold 204,000...
Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland and more to present at 2022 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are this Sunday and helping to announce this year’s winners will be Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Kelly Rowland and more. Also helping to usher in winners will be “Unholy” singer ﻿Kim Petras﻿, country duo Dan + Shay, Ellie Goulding, country singers Jimmie Allen, Jessie James Decker and Dustin Lynch, as well as Ciara, Smokey Robinson, Sabrina Carpenter and “Big Energy” rapper Latto.

