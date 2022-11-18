ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Special needs cat, up for adoption since July at Kansas Humane Society, looking for caring home

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Arthur , a special needs cat, has been up for adoption since July 11 at the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and is looking for a caring home.

He is orange, 5 months old, weighs 3 pounds, medium-sized, neutered and is currently in a foster home with other cats.

Arthur is considered special needs because he is a paraplegic.

“This means that he has full paralysis of his back legs, so he drags his legs instead of walking,” the KHS said.

Because he is paraplegic, he is also incontinent and does not have any control of his bladder or bowels.

Baby chimpanzee reunited following C-section, zoo releases name

“This means that he has to have his bladder expressed every 4-5 hours,” said the KHS. “Don’t let that scare you! Expressing a bladder is very easy to learn!”

Due to Arthur’s needs, his adoptee will have to have a flexible schedule to be able to express his bladder and bowels throughout the day.

The KHS also states that when Arthur is out playing, he will need to wear a diaper.

“It is not recommended that he stays in a diaper 24/7 due to the increased chance of UTI and skin infection,” the KHS says. “This means he will need to have a space of his own in your home to be diaper-free.”

Arthur can be visited but cannot be taken home the same day if he is adopted. The KHS says a vet check and home check will be required prior to taking him home.

His adoption fee is $75.

To see pictures of Arthur, click here .

For more information, call the KHS at 316-524-9196 .

Related
KSN.com

Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
WEIR, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Courts website has been knocked offline, which may affect a few judicial districts. Kansas Courts says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, its judicial branch website is temporarily offline. The site is expected to be back online by the end of the day. The following websites for judicial districts have also been affected:
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42

Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KSN News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
KANSAS STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Will Kansas special ed funding get a boost? Lawmakers share concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Special education funding is expected to be a hot topic heading into next year’s legislative session as students and teachers struggle with a lack of money and resources. Kansas is supposed to cover 92% of special education costs that aren’t met by the federal government. However, according to the Kansas Association of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

