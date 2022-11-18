ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Paxton vows to protect interstate Rio Grande Compact over Biden administration objection

(The Center Square) – After years of dispute and finally reaching an historic agreement over the use of water from the Rio Grande River, the states of Texas, New Mexico and Colorado are requesting a special master, and eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, to approve their settlement terms in light of a recent objection raised by the Biden administration.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy