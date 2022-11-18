ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State 127, Houston 120

Percentages: FG .535, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 24-47, .511 (Thompson 10-13, Curry 7-14, Wiggins 6-11, Poole 1-2, D.Green 0-1, JaM.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, DiVincenzo, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 4, JaM.Green 3, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins...
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
INDIANA STATE
BOISE STATE 68, COLORADO 55

Percentages: FG .358, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ruffin 2-7, Hammond 1-2, Gabbidon 1-3, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2, da Silva 0-2, Simpson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gabbidon 2, Lovering). Turnovers: 13 (Simpson 4, Lovering 3, Clifford 2, Gabbidon 2, Hammond, O'Brien). Steals: 5...
BOISE, ID
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Skinner 3-10, Simmons 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Hunt 1-7, Crisp 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Mokwuah 1, Simmons 1) Turnovers: 15 (Skinner 5, Simmons 3, Hunt 2, Crisp 2, Mokwuah 1, Erikstrup 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Skinner 2, Hunt...
TEMPE, AZ
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
DURHAM, NC
Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66

MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Cleveland 113, Miami 87

Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
NO. 12 INDIANA 86, MIAMI (OH) 56

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .324, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Lewis 3-7, Smith 2-7, Lairy 2-8, Mirambeaux 1-2, Yofan 1-3, Mabrey 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mirambeaux 2, Lewis, Morris). Turnovers: 12 (Lairy 3, Lewis 3, Tatum 3, Mirambeaux, Morris, Yofan). Steals: 5 (Lewis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80

OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
NORMAN, OK
QUEENS 74, MORGAN STATE 64

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Dye 3-3, J.Turner 3-6, McKee 2-5, Mathews 0-1, McLaurin 0-2, McCluney 0-3, Ashby 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, Rains). Turnovers: 20 (Rains 5, Dye 4, Mathews 4, McLaurin 3, Threatt 2, McCluney, McKee).
BALTIMORE, MD
DePaul 98, Miami 83

MIAMI (4-2) Harden 6-13 3-4 18, Pendande 2-4 3-4 7, Haley Cavinder 4-12 0-0 11, Erjavec 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 5-12 4-7 14, Lattimore 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 7-7 5-5 19, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 2-4 2-2 6, Roberts 1-1 3-4 6, Totals 28-59 20-26 83. DEPAUL (2-2)
CHICAGO, IL
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53

Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42

Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56

Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
LARAMIE, WY
JACKSONVILLE 91, VOORHEES 61

Percentages: FG .625, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Windom 3-4, Ford 2-3, Rosario 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joseph 2). Turnovers: 9 (Blue 4, Ford 2, Rosario 2, Fleetion). Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Rosario). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. JACKSONVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Osifo264-60-02-3018. Payne267-103-65-102117. Davis313-60-01-6307. Nolan316-140-01-88313. O'Hearn182-44-50-2208.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI

